E-Paper | August 13, 2025

Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with Azerbaijan’s prestigious war medal

Dawn.com Published August 13, 2025 Updated August 13, 2025 03:35pm
Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with Patriotic War Medal by Azerbaijan’s Colonel General Karim Valiyev in Rawalpindi, Aug 13. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir honoured with Patriotic War Medal by Azerbaijan’s Colonel General Karim Valiyev in Rawalpindi, Aug 13. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir meets with Azerbaijan’s Colonel General Karim Valiyev in Rawalpindi, Aug 13. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir meets with Azerbaijan’s Colonel General Karim Valiyev in Rawalpindi, Aug 13. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir has been honoured with a prestigious war medal by Azerbaijan’s defence minister, the military’s media wing said on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Azerbaijan’s Colonel General Karim Valiyev called on COAS Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi today.

“On the occasion, Colonel General Karim Valiyev conferred upon Field Marshal Asim Munir, Azerbaijan’s prestigious Patriotic War Medal for ‘Services in the Field of Military Cooperation’, on behalf of President Illham Aliyev, in recognition of his exceptional contributions in Azerbaijan-Pakistan bilateral military cooperation,” the statement said.

Established on May 17, 2002, the medal is a state award of Azerbaijan, awarded to servicemen of the country and foreign states, and other persons for merits in strengthening military cooperation with the Azerbaijani Armed Forces.

Per the statement, Gen Valiyev commended Pakistan’s unwavering efforts in combating terrorism and reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s determination to enhance collaboration in defence and security.

The Azerbaijani leader was presented with the guard of honour by the army upon his arrival, the statement said.

ISPR said that both leaders held a meeting to discuss “matters of mutual interest, with particular focus on the prevailing global and regional security landscape”.

“COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s deep fraternal bonds with Azerbaijan and reiterated the resolve to further consolidate bilateral relations. The COAS also congratulated the visiting dignitary on the successful conclusion of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia,” it added.

Azerbaijan’s Valiyev praised the armed forces for their “professionalism and success” in Marka-i-Haq and Operation Bunyanum Marsoos, the statement said, adding that the delegation extended best wishes for the upcoming Independence Day and Victory celebrations.

It continued, “COAS thanked Azerbaijan’s leadership and people for standing together with the people of Pakistan during Marka-i-Haq and also for sending the Azeri Contingent for participating in the Independence Day ceremony.”

“Both military leaders expressed a shared commitment to advancing defence cooperation and promoting joint efforts for regional peace and stability,” the statement added.

Islamabad and Baku maintain robust military cooperation. In 2023, COAS Munir visited Azerbaijan, aiming to strengthen military-to-military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two nations.

Last year, Azer­bai­jan signed a massive $1.6 billion deal with Pakistan to acquire JF-17 Block III fighter jets, developed by Pakistan Aeronautical Complex and China’s Chengdu Aircraft Industry Group.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Deep mistrust
Updated 13 Aug, 2025

Deep mistrust

India should particularly act with restraint, as sensationalist allegations can lead to further deterioration in ties, and may even trigger renewed conflict.
Displaced again
13 Aug, 2025

Displaced again

WITH the resumption of Operation Sarbakaf, the people of Bajaur are reeling once more. It is not just a military...
Locked away
13 Aug, 2025

Locked away

THE state’s failure to devise legal safeguards and policies for consular protections is frequently reflected in...
Another amendment?
Updated 12 Aug, 2025

Another amendment?

Now virtually unchallengeable, the regime would benefit by showing some grace.
War on journalists
12 Aug, 2025

War on journalists

THE Gaza Strip has become a graveyard for journalists as well, with Israel intentionally murdering those who dare to...
Climate’s human toll
12 Aug, 2025

Climate’s human toll

IN Danyor, Gilgit-Baltistan, seven young men were crushed to death under a landslide in the early hours of Monday....