Army chief Gen Asim Munir awarded guard of honour during UK visit

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was awarded a ceremonial guard of honour during his visit to the United Kingdom, according to a statement by the military’s media wing.

The army chief is set to participate in the seventh Regional Stabilisation Conference at the esteemed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he will deliver the keynote address on ‘The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook’, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

The annual conference serves as a platform for military dialogue between Pakistan and the UK to foster collaboration, bringing together policymakers, both civilian and military, as well as members of prominent think tanks from both countries.

“The COAS will engage with key members of the UK’s civil and military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest,” the statement said, adding that he will hold meetings with Chief of Defence Staff UK Adm Toney Radikon, Chief of the General Staff of the British Army General Sir Roland Walker and UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Nicholas Powell.

The army chief will also meet Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss shared challenges and foster deeper collaboration.

Pakistan and the UK share a long-standing relationship rooted in strong diplomatic, economic, and security ties. Over the years, the two countries’ militaries have maintained robust cooperation, particularly in the domains of counterterrorism and professional training, the statement noted.

Gen Munir will also visit prominent units of the British Army, including the Land Warfare Centre and the 1st Strike Brigade, where he will receive briefings on the UK Army’s modernisation initiatives and operational strategies.

The visit underscores the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability and global peace.

The army chief met his British counterpart General Sir Patrick Sanders in May last year where both sides discussed measures to further elevate bilateral defence relations.

Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed the desire to work for more robust relations with the UK during a meeting with British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan Hamish Falconer in Portugal.