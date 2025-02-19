E-Paper | February 19, 2025

Army chief Gen Asim Munir awarded guard of honour during UK visit

Dawn.com Published February 19, 2025 Updated February 19, 2025 03:34pm
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir awarded guard of honour at the historic Royal Horse Guards Parade Ground in UK. — ISPR
Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir awarded guard of honour at the historic Royal Horse Guards Parade Ground in UK. — ISPR

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir was awarded a ceremonial guard of honour during his visit to the United Kingdom, according to a statement by the military’s media wing.

The army chief is set to participate in the seventh Regional Stabilisation Conference at the esteemed Royal Military Academy Sandhurst, where he will deliver the keynote address on ‘The Emerging World Order and Pakistan’s Future Outlook’, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in the statement.

The annual conference serves as a platform for military dialogue between Pakistan and the UK to foster collaboration, bringing together policymakers, both civilian and military, as well as members of prominent think tanks from both countries.

“The COAS will engage with key members of the UK’s civil and military leadership to discuss matters of mutual interest,” the statement said, adding that he will hold meetings with Chief of Defence Staff UK Adm Toney Radikon, Chief of the General Staff of the British Army General Sir Roland Walker and UK National Security Advisor Jonathan Nicholas Powell.

The army chief will also meet Home Secretary Yvette Cooper to discuss shared challenges and foster deeper collaboration.

Pakistan and the UK share a long-standing relationship rooted in strong diplomatic, economic, and security ties. Over the years, the two countries’ militaries have maintained robust cooperation, particularly in the domains of counterterrorism and professional training, the statement noted.

Gen Munir will also visit prominent units of the British Army, including the Land Warfare Centre and the 1st Strike Brigade, where he will receive briefings on the UK Army’s modernisation initiatives and operational strategies.

The visit underscores the enduring partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, reaffirming their shared commitment to regional stability and global peace.

The army chief met his British counterpart General Sir Patrick Sanders in May last year where both sides discussed measures to further elevate bilateral defence relations.

Earlier, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb expressed the desire to work for more robust relations with the UK during a meeting with British Parliamentary Undersecretary of State for Middle East, Pakistan and Afghanistan Hamish Falconer in Portugal.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Out of control
Updated 19 Feb, 2025

Out of control

AS bodies continue to fall in Kurram despite a state-sanctioned ceasefire, one wonders how long local militants’...
Hollow words
19 Feb, 2025

Hollow words

IT is not uncommon for politicians to resort to the use of hyperbole in order to boost their public standing. ...
Migration matters
19 Feb, 2025

Migration matters

THE grass, it seems, did appear greener on the other side to millions of people as evidenced by the latest UN ...
Cholistan project
Updated 18 Feb, 2025

Cholistan project

GPI goals align with Pakistan's broader economic aims but the manner in which the initiative was launched raises questions.
Right to know
18 Feb, 2025

Right to know

IT is an unfortunate paradox that while on paper Pakistan has some of the most impressive right to information laws,...
Dam dispute
18 Feb, 2025

Dam dispute

THE situation in Chilas needs attention and a fair-minded approach so that it can be resolved amicably. Diamer ...