United States committed to countering terrorism in all forms with Pakistan amid surging ties

The United States said on Tuesday that it was committed to countering terrorism in all its forms with Pakistan amid surging ties between the two countries.

The statement comes a day after the US State Department added the proscribed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and its alias, the Majeed Brigade, to its Foreign Terrorist Organisation list. The US said the move, long-desired by Pakistan, demonstrated its commitment to countering terrorism, while signalling strengthened cooperation and international coordination in the fight against terrorism.

A post from the US Embassy in Islamabad on X said the Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism Gregory LoGerfo and Chargé d’Affaires Natalie Baker participated in the US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue, advancing their shared resolve to combat the global threat.

“We remain committed to countering terrorism in all its forms,” the embassy said.

The Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement the dialogue was co-chaired by Special Secretary (UN) Ambassador Nabeel Munir and LoGerfo, adding that the two delegations underscored the critical importance of developing effective approaches to terrorist threats, including those posed by the BLA, Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) and the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan.

“The US applauded Pakistan’s continued successes to contain terrorist entities that pose a threat to the peace and security of the region and the world. Furthermore, the US expressed condolences for the loss of civilians and members of law enforcement agencies in terrorist incidents in Pakistan, including the barbaric Jaffar Express terrorist attack and the bombing of a school bus in Khuzdar.

“Both delegations emphasised the importance of building stronger institutional frameworks and developing capabilities to respond to security challenges and to counter the use of emerging technologies for terrorist purposes,” the FO said.

It added that sides reaffirmed their intention to work closely in multilateral fora, including the United Nations, to promote effective and enduring approaches to counterterrorism.

“Reaffirming the long-standing partnership between Pakistan and the US, both sides emphasised that sustained and structured engagement remains vital to countering terrorism and promoting peace and stability.”

LoGerfo also called on Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, according to the Foreign Office, adding that the latter was briefed on the discussions held during the dialogue.

Dar encouraged sustained and structured bilateral engagement on counterterrorism between both countries as a “vital contributor to peace and stability in the region and beyond”, the statement said.

The last US-Pakistan Counterterrorism Dialogue was held in May of last year, where both countries reaffirmed the continuation of counterterrorism cooperation to advance regional and global security and stability.

On Sunday, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Asim Munir completed a visit to the US, terming the trip — the second in just one-and-a-half months — a “new dimension” in ties between both nations. He also visited the US in June on a five-day official visit, where he met with US President Donald Trump over luncheon, becoming the first serving army chief to have an official face-to-face meeting with a sitting US president.

The two had discussed joint counterterrorism efforts and expanding bilateral trade during their “cordial” meeting in Washington. During the meeting, Trump had “lauded Pakistan’s ongoing efforts for regional peace and stability, and appreciated the robust counterterrorism cooperation between the two states”.

FM Dar had met US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last month and discussed trade, investment, counterterrorism cooperation and the clash between India and Pakistan in May, according to officials from both countries.

The meeting — the first such engagement between the foreign ministers of the two countries in three years — was considered a breakthrough in diplomacy between Pakistan and the US. Secretary Rubio had recognised Pakistan’s “unparalleled sacrifices” in the fight against terrorism and described Islamabad as a “constructive actor” in efforts to ensure regional stability.

In June, United States Central Command chief Army General Michael Kurilla had praised Pakistan as a “phenomenal partner in the world of counter-terrorism”, citing the nation’s struggle against terrorism in Balochistan and against terrorist groups such as the IS-K.

Of late, it seems that Islamabad and Washington are in lockstep. The positive signals, which began emanating soon after Trump’s inauguration, seem to be turning into full-blown bonhomie.

From acknowledging Pakistan’s counterterror cooperation in the arrest of an IS-Khorasan operative to claiming credit for stopping a nuclear war in South Asia, the country has perhaps featured more in this US president’s day-to-day media interactions than any past ‘commander-in-chief’.

After securing what seems to be a major discount in tariff negotiations, attracting US investor interest in its oil and mineral reserves and signalling that its currency market is receptive to digital assets and cryptocurrencies, Pakistan seems to be in the driving seat as far as South Asia is concerned.