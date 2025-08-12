Pakistan welcomes US designation of BLA, Majeed Brigade as foreign terrorist organisations

Pakistan on Tuesday welcomed the US’ decision to designate the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) and Majeed Brigade to its Foreign Terrorist Organisation list, according to a Foreign Office (FO) press release.

The US State Department made the announcement yesterday, stating that the designations demonstrated the US President Donald Trump’s commitment to counter-terrorism.

In today’s press release, the FO emphasised that Pakistan had proscribed the Majeed Brigade — BLA’s suicide squad — as a terrorist entity since July 18, 2024. The BLA itself was proscribed in 2006, according to the National Counter-Terrorism Authority’s list of proscribed organisations.

“BLA/Majeed Brigade is involved in multiple terrorist attacks in Pakistan, including the heinous Jaffer Express terrorist incident and the Khuzdar bus attack that resulted in the loss of precious lives,” the release said.

At least 26 hostages lost their lives in the Jaffar Express attack in March, for which the BLA claimed responsibility. In the Khuzdar bus attack, 10 people — including two students — lost their lives during a suicide attack on a school bus in May.

The group was also behind the 2024 attack near the Karachi airport, which killed three people, including two Chinese nationals, as well as the Gwadar Port Authority Complex attack, which claimed the lives of eight soldiers.

“Pakistan remains a steadfast bulwark against terrorism. Our sacrifices have secured critical counter-terrorism successes, not only for the country, but for regional stability and global security.”

It added that the country remained unwavering in its resolve to protect its citizens and eliminate terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. “Pakistan remains committed to cooperating with the international community to overcome this common challenge.”

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi welcomed the US’ decision and sincerely thanked US President Donald Trump and the US administration.

“This is a major diplomatic victory for Pakistan and another defeat for our eternal enemy,” Naqvi was quoted as saying in a post on X by the Interior Ministry.

“This move by the US is an acknowledgement of Pakistan’s immense sacrifices in the war against terrorism,” adding that Pak-US cooperation against terrorism is welcome.

“A path has been created for action on a global level against the BLA and Majeed Brigade.”

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also welcomed the US’ decision while speaking to reporters at an event in Hyderabad.

He said organisations like the BLA and Majeed Brigade use violence to target innocent civilians, “especially hard working labourers who go to Balochistan for work.

“When India and Pakistan fought war, BLA and Majeed Brigade openly voiced support for Modi,” he said.

“Now the US has endorsed this point, which is a huge success for Pakistan.

He noted that although it helps when other countries declare these groups as terrorist organisations, “we must try to declare it as such through the UN so that international financing, especially that of Indian intelligence agencies and facilitators, is tackled.”

Islamabad had previously requested that the Majeed Brigade be listed as an international terrorist organisation. In 2019, the State Department labelled the BLA as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT), making it a crime for anyone in the US to assist the militants, but did not designate the Majeed Brigade at that time.

FTO designations are made by the Secretary of State, following section 219 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), and “are an effective means of curtailing support for terrorist activities and pressuring groups to get out of the terrorism business”.

SDGT designations, meanwhile, target individuals and groups under Executive Order 13224, even if they are not part of a formally recognised organisation.