New Unicef representative for Pakistan reaffirms commitment to protect children’s rights

Amin Ahmed Published August 12, 2025 Updated August 12, 2025 03:45pm
Newly appointed Unicef Representative in Pakistan presents her credentials at the Foreign Office, Aug 11. — X/@UNICEF_Pakistan
Newly appointed Unicef Representative in Pakistan presents her credentials at the Foreign Office, Aug 11.

The newly appointed Representative of Unicef in Pakistan, Pernille Ironside, has reaffirmed the agency’s commitment to protect and uphold the rights of all children as she began her role in the country, it emerged on Tuesday.

The agency supports the government to “accelerate progress for children, work to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and help children realise their rights under the Convention on the Rights of Children”, Unicef Pakistan’s official website said.

After formally taking up the role, Ironside presented her credentials to Special Secretary (UN) Ambassador Nabeel Munir at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to a press release.

“During the meeting, Ms Ironside reaffirmed Unicef’s commitment to protect and uphold the rights of all children in Pakistan,” it read.

As the new Representative, she will provide “strategic leadership across Unicef’s country programme”, which “aims to nurture, educate, protect and support children from their earliest moments through adolescence” with a holistic approach.

Under her leadership, the agency will continue to support the government, delivering long-term development support and humanitarian assistance, the statement said.

“Key areas of focus include strengthening the education system to expand access and improve learning outcomes for children, enhancing maternal and newborn care, reducing child malnutrition, increasing access to safe water and sanitation, strengthening child protection, birth registration and gender equality, and protecting children from disasters, climate and environmental risks in Pakistan,” it added.

She was quoted as saying, “It is an honour to lead Unicef’s vital work for children in Pakistan. The needs of children are vast, and their potential is even greater.

“I look forward to building on strong foundations and working in close partnership with the government, UN and other development partners, civil society, the public and private sectors, and passionate child rights advocates. Together, we have a powerful opportunity to create positive, lasting change so that every child can truly thrive.”

The Unicef representative highlighted that nearly half of Pakistan’s population was under 18 and two-thirds were below age 30, holding “extraordinary promise”.

“This young population can be a catalyst for transformation. By investing in education, early childhood and neonatal care, nutrition, safe water, child protection, and increasing climate resilience, we can unlock the talent and creativity of children and young people to drive progress and prosperity,” she said.

“I look forward to leading Unicef’s mission and being a champion for every child.”

The press release also added that Ironside was a Canadian national with over 20 years of experience in international development, humanitarian action and child rights advocacy in diverse roles with Unicef.

She served as the deputy director of data, planning, analytics and monitoring at Unicef Headquarters in New York, deputy representative in Nigeria, chief of field operations in Iraq, chief of the Gaza Strip Field Office, senior global advisor on child protection in emergencies, child protection specialist in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, with additional deployments in Yemen, the Philippines and Pakistan.

Unicef’s ongoing initiatives in Pakistan currently benefit nearly six million children. These programmes aimed to protect children’s health, support their growth, enhance their skills, and empower them to realise their full potential, thereby contributing positively to Pakistan’s socio-economic development.

In May, the agency pledged support and protection for Pakistan’s children against the climate crisis and its impacts on their economic and social lives.

