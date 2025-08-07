E-Paper | August 07, 2025

Cricketer Haider Ali suspended by PCB amid UK police investigation

Abdul Ghaffar Published August 7, 2025 Updated August 7, 2025 10:22pm
A file photo of Haider Ali from 2020. — AFP
A file photo of Haider Ali from 2020. — AFP

Cricketer Haider Ali was provisionally suspended by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday due to his involvement in an investigation being carried out by police in the UK, according to a statement.

The PCB announced last month that Saud Shakeel would lead an 18-member Pakistan Shaheens squad to tour England from July 17 to August 6 for two three-day and three 50-over matches. Ali was a part of the squad.

According to the statement, the PCB was informed about the investigation by the Greater Manchester Police regarding an incident that reportedly took place during the tour.

The nature of the incident was not immediately clear, nor were any details provided in the statement itself.

“In line with its duty of care and responsibility to ensure the welfare and legal rights of all its players, the PCB has ensured that Haider Ali has received appropriate legal support to protect his rights throughout this process,” the PCB stated.

The statement added that the cricket board acknowledged British legal processes and the importance of allowing an investigation to run its course.

“Accordingly, the PCB has decided to place Haider Ali under provisional suspension, effective immediately, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation,” the statement read.

“Once the legal proceedings are concluded and all facts have been duly established, the PCB reserves the right to take appropriate action under its Code of Conduct, if necessary.”

The statement added that the PCB would not issue any further comment on the matter until it reaches its “legal conclusion”.

