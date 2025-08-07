NA seeks strict punishments for cyber offences

ISLAMABAD: Raising alarm over the rampant non-consensual capturing, recording, and dissemination of images and videos of individuals particularly women in public and private spaces, the National Assembly on Wednesday urged the government to ensure strict punishment to those involved in unauthorised video recording, cyber-harassment, and digital defamation.

The House, through a resolution adopted unanimously, noted that such acts constitute a serious violation of personal privacy, undermine the dignity and integrity of individuals, and are increasingly used for harassment, blackmail, defamation, and extortion, creating a climate of fear and public insecurity, especially for women.

The resolution was moved in the House by PML-N lawmaker Syeda Nousheen Iftikhar after a motion seeking suspension of rules was carried.

The resolution pointed out that the Constitution guarantees the fundamental rights of all citizens, including the right to dignity and privacy (Article 14), and the right to life and liberty (Article 9), alongsi­de protections from defamation and harassment under existing laws.

Passes resolution condemning rising incidents of honour killings in the country

It said the unauthorised capturing and dissemination of images and videos of individuals particularly women have become alarmingly prevalent due to the rise of mobile devices, misuse of social media, and weak enforcement of existing laws.

It said that laws such as Peca and various provincial statutes on harassment and defamation exist, but enforcement remains insufficient and public awareness low.

It said victims particularly women often face re-victimisation due to delayed legal action, ineffective investigations, social stigma, and institutional insensitivity. The House declared that such acts were a violation of the fundamental rights and contrary to the values of an Islamic and civilised society.

It reaffirmed that the rights to dignity and privacy, as enshrined in Articles 9 and 14 of the Constitution, were inviolable, and any infringement must be treated as a serious constitutional violation. It urged the federal government to streng­then the legal framework through amendments to Peca 2016, the Pakistan Penal Code, and related laws, if necessary.

It also sought to enhance capacity of law- enforcement agencies, including digital forensics units, to investigate and respond promptly and effectively.

The House urged the federal government to coordinate with provincial governments to ensure uniform enforcement of laws across all provinces.

It also called for introducing education modules in schools, colleges and universities covering digital ethics, privacy rights, and anti-harassment laws. The House demanded that the government ensure strict accountability of offenders and proceed against them under applicable laws.

Honour killings condemned

The House also passed a resolution condemning the rising incidents of so-called honour killings across the country and calling for action to prevent such violence.

The resolution, moved in the House by Shahida Rehnani, MNA, on behalf of the Women’s Parliam­entary Caucus (WPC), demanded a zero-tolerance approach towards perpetrators of honour-based violence and called for establishing a national database to document and monitor cases of honour killings.

It also urged relevant authorities to strengthen protection mechanisms for individuals at risk, including confidential helplines, safe shelters, and legal aid for women and girls threatened with violence.

It also proposed forming an inter-provincial task force comprising representatives from all provincial women’s parliamentary caucuses to coordinate efforts against honour killings and monitor provincial compliance with national laws.

The House, through another unanimously-adopted resolution, expressed deep concern over the continuing and escalating Israeli military aggression in Gaza saying this has resulted in the killing of civilians and widespread destruction of homes and infrastructure.

Moved in the House by Shazia Marri, the resolution strongly condemned the recent statements and actions by Israeli authorities indicating plans for long-term occupation of Gaza, forced displacement of its population and efforts to erase the Palestinian identity of the territory.

Published in Dawn, August 7th, 2025