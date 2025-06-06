E-Paper | June 06, 2025

Cybersecurity body urges cautious use of social media

Kalbe Ali Published June 6, 2025 Updated June 6, 2025 08:25am

ISLAMABAD: The national cybersecurity authority has urged citizens to use social media responsibly and remain vigilant against cyber threats.

The advisory issued by the National Computer Emergency Response Team (PKCERT) highlighted risks like disinformation, fraud, harassment, invasion of privacy and data breach.

The PKCERT flagged the increase in cyber incidents affecting children, including exposure to explicit content and online grooming.

Women are “frequently targeted” with cyber harassment, identity theft and image-based abuse, risks that are “compounded by broader societal inequities”.

The advisory cautioned that many social media posts are “deliberately designed to provoke strong emotions—such as anger, fear, or shock—prompting users to react or share them quickly without giving the content much thought”.

It added that social media platforms use algorithms to display content that triggers intense emotional reactions. “This approach keeps users engaged for longer periods, even if the information is not always accurate or beneficial.”

To counter these risks, the advisory suggested strong, unique passwords with multi-factor authentication. Social media users should not share their real-time location and regularly update the apps.

To counter propaganda, users must cross-check information mentioned in social media posts and remain “sceptical of viral trends”.

Published in Dawn, June 6th, 2025

