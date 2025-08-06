E-Paper | August 07, 2025

Rescue operation underway after emerald mine collapses in KP’s Malook Abad

Fazal Khaliq Published August 6, 2025 Updated August 6, 2025 11:20pm
Rescue personnel work to rescue miners from a collapsed emerald mine in Malook Abad, Swat on August 6. — Rescue 1122
Rescue personnel work to rescue miners from a collapsed emerald mine in Malook Abad, Swat on August 6. — Rescue 1122

A major rescue operation was launched in the Malook Abad area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swat district after a section of an emerald mine collapsed on Wednesday evening, trapping multiple workers underground.

According to initial reports by Rescue 1122 Swat, the mine caved in suddenly during extraction activity.

“Upon receiving the alert, the district emergency officer immediately dispatched a specialised disaster response team to the site, where a full-scale rescue operation was launched without delay,” said Rescue 1122 spokesperson Shafiqa Gul.

Gul confirmed that four mine rescuers entered the collapsed shaft, working to reach and retrieve the trapped individuals.

“Rescue efforts were being carried out with urgency, utilising all available resources including modern equipment, ambulances and medical teams stationed at the site,” she said, adding that additional support has been requisitioned from nearby mines and emergency units to expedite the operation.

“We are doing everything in our capacity to ensure a safe and successful rescue,” Gul said, adding that Swat District Emergency Officer Rafiullah Marwat also reached the site of the incident and would personally supervise the operation.

Eyewitnesses and local workers, however, expressed concern over the lack of scientific methods and safety measures traditionally employed in such mining operations, according to a Dawn.com correspondent at the scene.

“These emerald mines are being run in an entirely unscientific and unregulated manner,” local resident Abid Ali Jan told Dawn.com, adding that safety protocols are often neglected in pursuit of profit.

Mining in Swat’s lush mountains, particularly for emeralds, has long been criticised for poor regulation and inadequate oversight, often putting the lives of workers at serious risk.

“We have even reported that some residents located in the same mountain, closer to the mine, carry out illegal mining and they have made the land beneath many houses shallow,” said Ihasanullah, a resident of Malook Abad near the mine. “Despite the complaints, the authorities do not take action against them.”

The current incident has once again brought attention to the pressing need for standardised safety frameworks and proper training for mine workers in the region.

Rescue teams continued the operation, while anxious family members and locals gathered near the site.

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Another attempt
Updated 06 Aug, 2025

Another attempt

It is unclear how much longer the PTI can sustain its resistance, or how far its leader is willing to go.
Still in chains
06 Aug, 2025

Still in chains

THE media landscape in Pakistan has seen many ups and downs since independence. At times, there have been periods of...
Bangladesh in limbo
06 Aug, 2025

Bangladesh in limbo

A YEAR has passed since the people of Bangladesh rose in defiance of a brutal autocracy, bringing an end to Sheikh...
Pezeshkian’s visit
Updated 05 Aug, 2025

Pezeshkian’s visit

While we must maintain good ties with the US, it is essential to have cordial relations with a neighbour with whom we share a long border and a long history.
On the right track
05 Aug, 2025

On the right track

WITH the multibillion dollar ML-I project — a key part of the CPEC initiative aimed at upgrading the railway line...
No sporting spirit
05 Aug, 2025

No sporting spirit

IT was high time Pakistan made itself heard. India’s continuous mixing of sports — cricket in particular — ...