Pakistani students win four medals at International Informatics Olympiad

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published August 5, 2025 Updated August 5, 2025 11:04am
A four-member team of Pakistani students won four bronze medals at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) held from July 27 to August 3 in Bolivia. — APP

ISLAMABAD: A four-member team of Pakistani students delivered an outstanding performance, winning four bronze medals at the International Olympiad in Informatics (IOI) held from July 27 to August 3 in Bolivia.

According to a press release issued by the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE), Mohammad Aneeq, Ghulam Junaid, Mohammad Saram and Ahmed Imran Malik secured bronze medals for the nation.

“Among 86 participating countries, Pakistan proudly ranked 32nd, outperforming many technologically advanced and developed nations, including Germany, Austria, Turkey, France, Italy, New Zealand, Spain, Finland, the Netherlands, Belgium and Saudi Arabia,” said the press release.

Last year, the Pakistani team had secured two bronze medals and the overall ranking was 46th.

“This brilliant performance of the Pakistan team is a testament to the transparent and merit-based selection process carried out by FBISE, and it reflects the immense potential and talent of Pakistan’s youth. It marks a significant step forward in promoting excellence in computer science and informatics within the country.”

It said: “FBISE extends its heartfelt congratulations to the students, their families, coaches and partner institutions for this remarkable success, which brings pride and honour to the entire nation.”

The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training had entrusted FBISE with organising Pakistan’s participation in the International Olympiad in Informatics each year. In response, FBISE issued official notifications to all educational boards across the country, including the Inter Boards Coordination Committee (IBCC), to encourage students from all streams, including those from the Cambridge stream.

The same notice was also sent to the directorates of education and FBISE-affiliated institutions. As a result, a total of 528 students nationwide registered for the POI.

Additionally, FBISE conducted two rigorous rounds of nationwide testing to identify and select the most outstanding young programmers. The first round of POI was held across 12 examination centres countrywide. Based on these results, 25 students were shortlisted for the second round, which led to the final selection of four students.

Published in Dawn, August 5th, 2025

