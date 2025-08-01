Opposition alliance calls for grand national dialogue between political parties, new charter of democracy

The opposition alliance Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Ayeen-i-Pakistan (TTAP) on Friday called for a grand dialogue between all political parties of the country and a new charter of democracy between them.

The TTAP had held its multi-party conference on Thursday, appealing for a new social contract to restore the Constitution and democracy, claiming that government officials had blocked access to the original venue in Islamabad, forcing them to relocate. The alliance was forced to move its conference to a private farmhouse after authorities placed barriers at its intended venue, Tulip Banquet Hall.

The coalition of six opposition parties formed last year, had formalised its organisational structure last month and declared blanket support for all anti-government protests.

Addressing a press conference today on the second day of the conference held at his farmhouse, TTAP leader Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar presented the alliance’s resolution.

“The parties participating in the TTAP and its All-Party Conference (APC) agreed that at this time there is an urgent need for a new democratic charter among all political parties and political forces,” the resolution read, a copy of which is available with Dawn.com.

“As a result of the constant attacks of the hybrid system, the Constitution of Pakistan, the human rights given in it from Articles 8 to 11, and the parliamentary democratic system have become meaningless and today the social contract between the people and the state has been shattered.

“Therefore, for the new charter, a complete consensus should be reached among all the political forces in the country after a national dialogue.”

The TTAP said that political consensus was needed on the following aspects: supremacy of the Constitution and Parliament, rule of law, independence of the judiciary, appointment of a free and independent Election Commission and fair elections, the situation in Balochistan, the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former tribal areas, the establishment of a Truth and Reconciliation Commission, inter-provincial relations and water distribution, inter-relations of political parties and investigation of all illegal administrative actions, freedom of the media, rights of women and minorities and international relations.

Criticising yesterday’s events, the TTAP strongly condemned the conference’s cancellation at the Islamabad hotel by the administration and declared that this action was a blow to the constitutional and legal rights of citizens.

“The APC expressed deep concern over the current constitutional, political and economic situation of the country. Today, no class or nationality living in the country is satisfied, the farmers are devastated, the salaried class is under the burden of taxes and the business class is leaving the country and transferring its capital abroad.

“The poverty rate in the country has increased to an alarming level and currently about 45 per cent of Pakistan is forced to live below the poverty line and the purchasing power of the middle class has decreased by 58pc. The unemployment rate has reached an alarming level of 22pc, while the same rate among the youth is more than 30pc.

“This has never been the case in the history of Pakistan. All the participating parties of the conference decided that a comprehensive and common strategy is needed to bring the country out of the current channels,” the resolution stated.

The alliance demanded an end to the “wave of fascism and political manipulation” in the country.

It also condemned the “unjust imprisonment” of PTI founder Imran Khan and his spouse Bushra Bibi, demanding their early release and immediate appointment of their pending cases in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) and the Supreme Court for immediate hearing.

The opposition moot also lashed out at the recent sentencing against scores of PTI leaders and workers, including the National Assembly and Senate opposition leaders, saying yesterday was a “dark day in the political and democratic history of Pakistan in this regard and it once again shows that this hybrid system wants the complete elimination of the opposition in the country”.

On constitutional supremacy, the alliance criticised the recent amendments made to the Constitution and called for their removal. The moot also called for the dismantling of the Special Investment Facilitation Council, alleging that the rights and resources of the provinces were usurped through it.

Regarding the rule of law, the TTAP said that corruption in civil institutions and “undue and illegal interference by political and defence institutions” had led to a loss of public trust and undermining of professional capabilities, which was causing a deterioration in the situation of law and order in the country.

“While the justice system needs reforms, the concept of the rule of law has been severely shaken as a result of interference in the justice system, which needs to be corrected and the public’s trust restored.”

In particular, the moot said that the independence of the judiciary was reduced to a mere slogan after the 26th amendment and “kangaroo courts are now busy only in the work of cleaning up the houses of the powerful”.

The TTAP said there was an urgent need to completely abolish the 26th amendment, take direct steps to prevent all interference in the judiciary and devise an uncontroversial system of appointment of judges to purify the judiciary and restore the reputation of the institution.

“The letter of six judges of the Islamabad High Court has opened the floodgates for the demands of judicial independence in Pakistan. These judges are the heroes of the Pakistani people and we strongly condemn the actions taken against them and fully support their stand,” the alliance said, referring to the letter written by six IHC judges alleging institutional interference and pressure in judicial work.

On the security situation in Balochistan and KP, the moot said the prevailing conditions in the former were a wound for the country that needed to be urgently addressed.

“The first right to the province of Balochistan and its resources belongs to its residents … We demand that the illegally missing persons across Pakistan and especially in Balochistan be immediately brought to justice. The illegal private militias present across Pakistan, especially in Balochistan and KP, who are backed by the authorities, should be immediately dismantled and the policy of extrajudicial killings should be immediately stopped and the right to a fair trial given in the Constitution should not be deviated from in any way.

“Political prisoners, including Dr Mahrang Baloch, should be released in full. Only civil law enforcement agencies should be given responsibility for maintaining law and order. Also, immediate steps should be taken to eliminate the harassment of Baloch students studying in educational institutions across Pakistan in the name of law and order and to eliminate the hateful prejudice against them,” the resolution said.

Responding to the conference, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar dismissed it as a rote development to sabotage the economy whenever important diplomatic events were due, such as the upcoming visit of the Iranian president.