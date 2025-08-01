Canada to recognise Palestinian state next month

GAZA: Palestinians rush towards aid packages being airdropped over the besieged enclave.—Reuters

• Portugal to also weigh recognition

• Trump’s envoy meets Netanyahu, will head to Gaza today

• US imposes sanctions on Palestinian Authority, PLO officials

OTTAWA: Canada plans to recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly in September, Prime Minister Mark Carney said on Wednesday, a major policy shift that drew an angry response from US President Donald Trump and was rejected by Israel.

Meanwhile, Portugal will also consider whether to recognise the State of Palestine at the UN in September, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro’s office said on Thursday.

Carney said the move was necessary to preserve hopes of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a long-standing Canadian goal that was “being eroded before our eyes”.

“Canada intends to recognise the State of Palestine at the 80th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in September 2025,” the prime minister said.

This makes Canada — a G7 nation — the third country, following recent announcements by France and the United Kingdom, to signal plans to recognise a Palestinian state in September.

Israel blasted Canada’s announcement as part of a “distorted campaign of international pressure”, while Trump warned that trade negotiations with Ottawa may not proceed smoothly.

“Wow! Canada has just announced that it is backing statehood for Palestine,” the US president wrote on his Truth Social platform. “That will make it very hard for us to make a Trade Deal with them.”

Asked by reporters if there was a scenario where Canada could change its position before the UN meeting, Carney said: “There’s a scenario (but) possibly one that I can’t imagine.”

Canada’s intention “is predicated on the Palestinian Authority’s commitment to much-needed reforms,” Carney said, referring to the body led by President Mahmoud Abbas, which has civil authority in parts of the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Meanwhile, Portugal Prime Minister Montenegro’s office said in a statement that the country “is considering recognition of the Palestinian state, as part of a procedure that could be concluded during the high-level week of the 80th United Nations General Assembly, to be held in New York in September”,

US envoy to enter Gaza

Separately, Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff held talks in Israel on Thursday on ways to end the crisis in Gaza, where nearly 22 months of grinding war and dire shortages of food have drawn mounting international criticism.

Witkoff, who has been involved in months of stalled negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal, met Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly after his arrival, the Israeli leader’s office said.

Witkoff and ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee will also enter Gaza on Friday (today) to inspect aid distribution and meet with residents of the war-wracked territory.

Sanctions on Palestinian Authority

The US imposed sanctions on Pales­tinian Authority officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organisation (PLO) on Thursday, accusing them of undermining peace efforts with Israel.

The State Department said it would deny visas for travel to the US by those it was targeting, although it did not name any specific individuals.

The PA and PLO serve as representatives for the Palestinian people and have long pushed for recognition of a Palestinian state by international organisations and foreign nations. The two groups had no immediate comment on the US move.

