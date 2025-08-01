E-Paper | August 01, 2025

Govt to use ops, laws, narrative to weed out terror

Syed Irfan Raza Published August 1, 2025 Updated August 1, 2025 07:28am

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved a multi-pronged approach to eliminate terrorism under which operations will be carried out against terrorists, along with stronger laws and national discourse to root out extremism.

The plan was approved at a meeting of the civil and military leadership on Thursday.

The meeting of the Steering Committee on Counter-Terrorism and Establishment of the State Writ (Harden the State) was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It was also attended by the chief of army staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn the prime minister addressed the meeting, which was covered by the media, and followed by a closed-door session.

High-level meeting finalises strategy to eliminate threat posed by terrorists

“The meeting decided how the next phase of the National Action Plan can be implemented,” the source said, while referring to the counterinsurgency plan made after the horrific attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School in 2014 in which over 140 children were killed.

Under the strategy, people from all segments of society will be taken on board to play their role in eradicating terrorism and extremism.

The meeting also discussed the repatriation plan for Afghan refugees and decided to expedite the process, the source added.

According to an official press release, PM Shehbaz said the government was implementing a comprehensive and effective strategy to “completely eliminate” the threat posed by menace posed by the proscribed Fitna al-Khawarij — the official term for the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan — and other militant outfits.

“Pakistan is working on a comprehensive, effective and workable strategy to completely eliminate Fitna al-Hindustan, Fitna al-Khawarij and other such anti-social elements,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister said the state had adopted a “multi-pronged strategy” to use ground operations, legislation and meaningful public communication discouraging extremist thinking.

The prime minister directed the committee to ensure effective coordination between the federal and provincial governments and strictly implement the recommendations.

PM Shehbaz lauded the role of security personnel and law enforcement agencies who have taken “very effective steps” in the war against terrorism.

“With the joint actions and cooperation of all the relevant institutions, effective actions were taken against smuggling, which made it possible to prevent it,” he said.

The prime minister said only a peaceful and strong state structure free from terrorism could restore the confidence of investors at the international level.

Published in Dawn, Aug 1st, 2025

Terrorism in Pakistan, terrorism
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sugar politics
Updated 31 Jul, 2025

Sugar politics

The state has yet again failed to regulate the markets and shield the consumers.
Arbaeen travel ban
31 Jul, 2025

Arbaeen travel ban

THE government’s decision to ban travel to Iraq via Iran by the land route for Arbaeen seems both abrupt and...
Betrayed citizens
31 Jul, 2025

Betrayed citizens

THE measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable members — and by that measure, Pakistan is failing...
Faulty narrative
Updated 30 Jul, 2025

Faulty narrative

It is unfortunate that jingoism, radical religious nationalism and arrogance seem to be the current driving forces of Indian policy towards Pakistan.
Tirah disturbances
30 Jul, 2025

Tirah disturbances

A SERIES of events has shaken residents in the already restive Tirah Valley in recent days. On Saturday, a minor ...
Selling people
30 Jul, 2025

Selling people

MODERN bondage, or human trafficking, is among the gravest violations of human rights. In socioeconomically...