Govt to use ops, laws, narrative to weed out terror

ISLAMABAD: The government has approved a multi-pronged approach to eliminate terrorism under which operations will be carried out against terrorists, along with stronger laws and national discourse to root out extremism.

The plan was approved at a meeting of the civil and military leadership on Thursday.

The meeting of the Steering Committee on Counter-Terrorism and Establishment of the State Writ (Harden the State) was chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. It was also attended by the chief of army staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir.

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn the prime minister addressed the meeting, which was covered by the media, and followed by a closed-door session.

“The meeting decided how the next phase of the National Action Plan can be implemented,” the source said, while referring to the counterinsurgency plan made after the horrific attack on Peshawar’s Army Public School in 2014 in which over 140 children were killed.

Under the strategy, people from all segments of society will be taken on board to play their role in eradicating terrorism and extremism.

The meeting also discussed the repatriation plan for Afghan refugees and decided to expedite the process, the source added.

According to an official press release, PM Shehbaz said the government was implementing a comprehensive and effective strategy to “completely eliminate” the threat posed by menace posed by the proscribed Fitna al-Khawarij — the official term for the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan — and other militant outfits.

“Pakistan is working on a comprehensive, effective and workable strategy to completely eliminate Fitna al-Hindustan, Fitna al-Khawarij and other such anti-social elements,” the prime minister said.

The prime minister said the state had adopted a “multi-pronged strategy” to use ground operations, legislation and meaningful public communication discouraging extremist thinking.

The prime minister directed the committee to ensure effective coordination between the federal and provincial governments and strictly implement the recommendations.

PM Shehbaz lauded the role of security personnel and law enforcement agencies who have taken “very effective steps” in the war against terrorism.

“With the joint actions and cooperation of all the relevant institutions, effective actions were taken against smuggling, which made it possible to prevent it,” he said.

The prime minister said only a peaceful and strong state structure free from terrorism could restore the confidence of investors at the international level.

Published in Dawn, Aug 1st, 2025