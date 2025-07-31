E-Paper | July 31, 2025

Sugar politics

Editorial Published July 31, 2025 Updated July 31, 2025 09:09am

THE revelation by the auditor general of Pakistan that the sugar mill owners have stashed away a staggering Rs300bn in additional profits by heftily raising the retail prices of the commodity after the government granted them export permission is quite instructive. That the industry, notorious for wielding its enormous political clout to profiteer, manipulate policy and steal taxes, has pulled this off again is not just scandalous, it also exposes the deeper malaise of governance failure.

The state has yet again failed to regulate the markets and shield the consumers. The AGP’s testimony before the Public Accounts Committee of the National Assembly underlines how the state often acts to protect the interests of the powerful business lobbies — especially when these interests align with those of the ruling political elite.

What makes the already murky business of sugar even murkier is the opacity around the actual ownership of the mills. It is widely known that a major share of the sugar industry is controlled by those who occupy top public offices and sit in parliament or are closely related to them. In certain cases, these interests are fronted by proxies to obscure the actual beneficiaries.

The government’s inability, perhaps unwillingness, to give the committee anything beyond the names of the mills’ directors reinforces suspicions that the decision to permit sugar exports was made to benefit entrenched political interests. Indeed, PAC chairman Junaid Akbar Khan stated that, more than just poor planning, the practice of first exporting surplus sugar and then importing it at a higher price reeks of deliberate policy manipulation to benefit a group of 42 families. The PAC’s demand for full disclosure of ownership of the sugar mills, therefore, is justified. People have every right to know who, especially among the politically exposed, profits at their expense when public policy is formulated to serve private business interests.

While the PAC is to be commended for demanding transparency, this is not the first time the sugar industry has come under scrutiny for its political clout and policy manipulation. The sugar crisis marked by drastic retail price increases and domestic shortages due to exports in 2020 under the Imran Khan administration had led an inquiry commission that came to similar conclusions. The probe had found evidence of manipulation and profiteering within the sugar industry, and the crisis was attributed to policies that subsidised sugar exports. The commission had made recommendations for regulating the sugar trade, but these have remained unimplemented.

Likewise, the Competition Commission has been unable to recover fines it imposed on the industry for cartelisation and price fixing. Can the PAC break the sugar cartel or curb millers’ influence in policymaking? Given the entrenchment of the owners in politics, there is little room for optimism.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2025

Newspaper

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Sugar politics
Updated 31 Jul, 2025

Sugar politics

The state has yet again failed to regulate the markets and shield the consumers.
Arbaeen travel ban
31 Jul, 2025

Arbaeen travel ban

THE government’s decision to ban travel to Iraq via Iran by the land route for Arbaeen seems both abrupt and...
Betrayed citizens
31 Jul, 2025

Betrayed citizens

THE measure of a society is how it treats its most vulnerable members — and by that measure, Pakistan is failing...
Faulty narrative
Updated 30 Jul, 2025

Faulty narrative

It is unfortunate that jingoism, radical religious nationalism and arrogance seem to be the current driving forces of Indian policy towards Pakistan.
Tirah disturbances
30 Jul, 2025

Tirah disturbances

A SERIES of events has shaken residents in the already restive Tirah Valley in recent days. On Saturday, a minor ...
Selling people
30 Jul, 2025

Selling people

MODERN bondage, or human trafficking, is among the gravest violations of human rights. In socioeconomically...