Cabinet takes major decisions on Haj, AI, building codes

ISLAMABAD: The federal cabinet on Wednesday took several key decisions, including the approval of Haj Policy for 2026, National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy and the Green Building Code of Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif fixed ex-mill rate and retail price of sugar at Rs165 and Rs173 per kilogram, respectively, amid the nationwide shortage of the commodity.

Presided over by PM Shehbaz, the cabinet approved the Haj Policy for the next year, allocating a 70 per cent quota to the government and 30pc to private operators. Notably, private companies that failed to fulfill their responsibilities in the previous year will now be required to accommodate affected individuals in 2026.

The meeting approved third-party validation for all Haj operations, real-time monitoring of payments and application processes under private operators, mandatory minimum of 2,000 pilgrims per private company, 1,000 seats reserved for hardship cases, enha­nced digital tools including Pak Haj mobile app, digital wristbands, and mobile SIMs for better tracking and service delivery, transparent selection of assistants through competitive testing, emer­g­e­ncy compensation mechanisms and upgraded lodging and food arrangements.

National AI Policy

In another major decision, the cabinet unanimously approved the National AI Policy 2025 to create a complete AI ecosystem in Pakistan.

The policy aims to democratise access to artificial intelligence, enhance public services, and open up new employment and innovation avenues.

“Our youth are Pakistan’s greatest asset. Providing them with education, skills, and equal opportunities in AI is a top priority,” said the prime minister.

The AI policy outlines to train 1 million AI professionals by 2030, establish an AI Innovation Fund and AI Venture Fund to boost private sector involvement, create 50,000 AI-driven civic projects and 1,000 local AI products in the next five years, distribute 3,000 annual AI scholarships.

Additi­onally, it aims to facilitate 1,000 research projects, promote inclusion of women and differently-abled individuals through accessible education and financing, strengthen cybersecurity and national data security protocols, promote global partnerships and compliance with international AI regulations.

However, an AI Council and a comprehensive Master Plan and Action Matrix will oversee the policy’s implementation.

The cabinet also ratified decisions made in earlier sessions of the Cabinet Committee on Privatisation and the Committee on Legislative Business, held on July 8, 17, and 25, respectively.

Building codes

The federal cabinet also approved the Green Building Code of Pakistan (GBCP) and the Rainwater Harvesting Provisions for Building Code of Pakistan.

These new national standards will ensure green, energy-efficient and water-conserving buildings.

The GBCP applies to all new buildings, with four plus floors, emphasising energy conservation, solar design, green roofs, energy efficient lighting, and integration of renewable energy sources etc.

It mandates the use of eco-friendly materials and Building Information Modeling (BIM) for efficient building management, significantly reducing energy consumption and enhancing indoor environmental quality.

The Rainwater Harvesting Code applies to residential, commercial and industrial buildings, mandating systems to collect, filter, and reuse rainwater.

This initiative aims to address Pakistan’s escalating water scarcity by promoting groundwater recharge and reducing dependency on municipal water supplies.

The codes, now approved as Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) Bye-Laws, align with the United Nations Sustainable Devel­op­m­ent Goals (SDGs).

They represent a pivotal move toward sustainable, climate-resilient infrastructure and will be greatly beneficial for a greener, energy efficient and more climate-resilient Pakistan, improving better quality of life for Pakistani citizens as well as the planet.

Sugar price

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif warned that any violation of the agreed sugar prices will lead to severe action as no one would be allowed to exploit the public economically.

The premier, chairing a meeting, underscored the government’s commitment to ensuring fair prices and protecting citizens from economic exploitation.

The PM issued strict directives for the enforcement of the agreement reached between the Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) and the government.

According to the agreement, the ex-mill price of sugar is set at Rs165 per kilogram, while the retail price must not exceed Rs173 per kilogram.

The officials also briefed the PM on ongoing operations against those involved in creating an artificial shortage of sugar.

The government reiterated its resolve to continue crackdown on hoarders and manipulators in the market.

Published in Dawn, July 31st, 2025