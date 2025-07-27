E-Paper | July 27, 2025

Iran executes two members of banned group for targeting infrastructure

Reuters Published July 27, 2025 Updated July 27, 2025 11:07am

Iran executed two members of the outlawed Mujahideen-e-Khalq opposition group for targeting civilian infrastructure with homemade projectiles, the judiciary news outlet Mizan reported on Sunday.

Mehdi Hassani and Behrouz Ehsani-Eslamloo, “operational elements” of the MEK, were sentenced to death in a verdict upheld by the Supreme Court, Mizan said.

“The terrorists, in coordination with MEK leaders, had set up a team house in Tehran, where they built launchers and hand-held mortars in line with the group’s goals, fired projectiles heedlessly at citizens, homes, service and administrative facilities, educational and charity centres, and also carried out propaganda and information-gathering activities in support of the MEK,” the report said.

The defendants were indicted with “moharebeh”, an Islamic term meaning waging war against God, destroying public property and “membership in a terrorist organisation with the aim of disrupting national security”.

Semi-official Mehr news agency reported on Sunday that Ehsani-Eslamloo had been arrested in 2022 following an explosion at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology claimed by the MEK.

The MEK, known in English as People’s Mujahideen Organisation of Iran, was a powerful leftist-Islamist group that staged bombing campaigns against the shah’s government and US targets in the 1970s but ultimately fell out with the other factions of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Since then, the MEK has opposed the Islamic Republic, and its leadership in exile has been Paris-based. The group was listed as a terrorist organisation by the US and the European Union until 2012.

World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Pakistan-US cooperation
Updated 27 Jul, 2025

Pakistan-US cooperation

The two sides appear ready to recalibrate their economic and strategic ties after years of diplomatic chill and disengagement.
Social terrorists
27 Jul, 2025

Social terrorists

THE state seems to be concerned about the growing influence of extremists and terrorist outfits on social media...
Jirga injustices
27 Jul, 2025

Jirga injustices

WOMEN are incidental for jirgas. The latest victim was a newly-wed 19-year-old who was murdered for ‘honour’ in...
The KP imbroglio
Updated 26 Jul, 2025

The KP imbroglio

KP's social fabric continues to fray and warp as politics prevents stakeholders from working out acceptable solutions.
Turning the corner?
26 Jul, 2025

Turning the corner?

THE S&P decision to upgrade Pakistan’s long-term sovereign credit rating from ‘CCC+’ to ‘B-’ with a...
Retreat from justice
Updated 26 Jul, 2025

Retreat from justice

IHC rightly concluded that the formation of a fact-finding commission for blasphemy cases was both urgent and necessary.