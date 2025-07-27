ANP jirga seeks ‘concrete steps’ for peace in KP

• Adopts declaration opposing new military operation, seeking to address root causes of violence

• Governor bemoans Centre’s uplift measures focused on Punjab

PESHAWAR: A jirga organised by the Awami National Party (ANP) at its headquarters in the provincial capital on Saturday rejected any new military operation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it demanded an end to terrorism and restoration of peace across the province thro­ugh a political leadership-driven jirga.

The gathering, which was attended by almost all major political parties, was held at Bacha Khan Markaz, followed by a press conference in which a 28-point declaration was read out by ANP provincial president Mian Iftikhar.

The jirga demanded an end to terrorism and the restoration of constitutional rights, as well as the protection of Pashtun rights. The declaration emphasised the need for a durable peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former tribal areas through a political leadership-driven jirga to engage in “serious negotiations” with the military establishment. It demanded the full implementation of the 18th Amendment, an end to proxy wars, and the early restoration of the NFC Award.

It urged the government to eliminate all terrorist outfits in the province without any discrimination while also rejecting all forms of violence, including military operations. It agreed on the establishment of a peace process led by the political leadership to address the root causes of militancy. It also demanded the formation of a judicial commission to investigate the killing of ANP leader Maulana Khan Zeb.

The jirga also demanded concrete steps to address enforced disappearances, internally-displaced persons’ problems, and the reconstruction of infrastructure damaged during multiple military operations. It said all missing persons should be produced in relevant courts to provide justice to the affected families. It further called for an end to proxy wars, neutral stance in international conflicts, and the strengthening of diplomatic relations with the neighbouring countries.

The jirga asked for the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP) and the rollback of the Action in Aid of Civil Power 2019 to stop injustices. It also sought funds and facilities for the ex-Fata region as per the promises made by the federal government.

The gathering was attended by representatives from the ANP, the PML-N, the PPP, the Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam, the Jamaat-i-Islami, the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement, the Qaumi Watan Party, the National Democratic Movement, the Pashtunkhwa Awami National Party, and the Mazdoor Kisan Party.

Meanwhile, KP Governor Faisal Karim Kundi told journalists at KP House in Islamabad that the Fata merger could not be rolled back without a constitutional amendment and sought funds for the region promised at the time of its integration. He also demanded that a tribal jirga be constituted to resolve the issues faced by these areas. The governor said that the situation in the province was “ser­­iously dangerous” as people were being kidnapped for ransom in broad-daylight.

He also criticised the federal government and said that its focus was only on the development of Punjab, saying that the KP youth had been ignored by the government in its projects . He said the province lacked proper playgrounds, as a result of which the PSL matches could not be held in KP. He also claimed that the PTI founder, Imran Khan, would not come out of jail and his sons would not travel to Pakistan.

The jirga participants warned that they would march on Isla­mabad if their demands were not met.

Bakhtawar Mian in Islamabad also contributed to this report

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2025