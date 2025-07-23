E-Paper | July 23, 2025

COAS ‘pledges full backing’ for industrial revival

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 23, 2025 Updated July 23, 2025 09:16am

KARACHI: Field Marshal Asim Munir has assured the business community of his full support in efforts to revive and strengthen Pakistan’s economy.

A delegation of top businessmen, led by Gohar Ijaz and including Atif Ikram Sheikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), met with the army chief at the General Headquarters (GHQ) on Monday.

According to a statement issued by the FPCCI, the delegation presented a detailed overview of the challenges facing the industrial sector, particularly concerns over the recently expanded powers of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). Special emphasis was placed on the controversial provisions under Sections 37A and 37B of the Sales Tax Act 1990, which allow for arrest and detention.

The FPCCI president said the business community was grateful to the army chief for directing that the enforcement of these provisions be held in abeyance. He also underscored the need for a meaningful dialogue between the FBR and business stakeholders to resolve ongoing disputes and rebuild trust.

The statement noted that GHQ, through the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), would continue to support economic activities and foster an environment of collaboration. The delegation praised the government and SIFC for their efforts, which have brought a measure of stability to the economy.

Business leaders meet army chief, seek relief on taxes, energy, interest rates

The FPCCI chief also urged for a reduction in interest rates in line with inflation to support business growth. He highlighted delays in notifying amendments to the Export Facilitation Scheme (EFS), particularly the exclusion of cotton, yarn, and greige fabric from the scheme, and the imposition of an 18pc sales tax on their imports.

He further drew attention to high electricity prices, which continue to weigh heavily on manufacturers and exporters. The FPCCI acknowledged the field marshal’s ongoing efforts to secure more competitive power tariffs, especially for industrial and export sectors.

The delegation assured the army chief of the business community’s unified commitment to reviving the economy. “Under Field Marshal Asim Munir’s guidance, we are confident Pakistan can unlock its full potential, restore investor confidence, and achieve inclusive economic growth,” the statement said.

Khalid Hasnain adds from Lahore: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President termed the meeting impressive, as the army chief assured the delegation that there would be no issues for the business community.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi managed the meeting, which lasted for almost four hours after starting around 8pm on Monday night, the LCCI president maintained.

Published in Dawn, July 23rd, 2025

Follow Dawn Business on X, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.
Business

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Shameful silence
Updated 23 Jul, 2025

Shameful silence

Instead of shielding Israel with euphemisms, the West must demand an immediate halt to this bloodshed.
Climate outscores play
23 Jul, 2025

Climate outscores play

THE alarm bells are getting louder. Even the country’s biggest sporting product is facing the impact of climate...
Obscenity law
23 Jul, 2025

Obscenity law

THE recent passage by the Senate of the Criminal Laws (Amendment) Bill 2024, which seeks to increase penalties for...
Senate polls
22 Jul, 2025

Senate polls

THERE was a lot to unpack as KP’s provincial assembly finally returned its representatives to the Senate on ...
‘Honour’ kills
Updated 22 Jul, 2025

‘Honour’ kills

No life should be lost to toxic control; women are not the family’s social currency.
Traders’ strike
22 Jul, 2025

Traders’ strike

ALTHOUGH the government managed to exploit the power struggle between rival factions in the Federation of Pakistan...