D.G. Khan administration bans night travel to Balochistan

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The district administration of Dera Ghazi Khan on Monday imposed a new security measure under which all traffic is prohibited from entering Balochistan at night, with all public and private veh­icles halted at border che­ckpoints from 5pm ­­till next morning.

From now on, traffic will only be allowed to cross into Balochistan during daylight hours to prevent any untoward incidents, officials said.

The directive by Deputy Commissioner and Chair­man Regional Transport Authority Muhammad Us­­man Khalid’s applies to the major border crossings at Sakhi Sarwar and Bawata.

“The protection of citizens’ lives and property is the top priority, and security measures are being made more effective and comprehensive,” he said.

The move comes as part of a broader security enh­ancement in the region following the killing of ni­­ne bus passengers, all from Punjab, in Balochistan.

In addition to the nighttime travel ban, a formal notification outlined several other protocols.

Officials will conduct video recordings of drivers and passengers on all public transport vehicles at bus terminals before they depart.

Furthermore, vehicles will travel under strict se­­cu­rity in protected convoys.

The directive also mandates that all public transport vehicles be equipped with active CCTV cameras, GPS tracking, and emerge­ncy panic alarms to ensure a swift response in any crisis.

Mr Khalid said that officials have been instructed to provide all necessary facilities to passengers and transport operators who will have to wait overnight at the checkpoints.

Published in Dawn, July 22nd, 2025