‘Two-star general could head civil armed forces’

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi said the government is considering a proposal to appoint a senior serving or retired army officer to head the ministry’s civil armed forces wing.

During an interaction with a select group of reporters on Friday, Mr Naqvi said the plan was meant for the smooth coordination of the civil armed forces, which fall under the interior ministry, with the military and other stakeholders for effective counterterrorism operations.

One of the proposals was to ap­­point a retired or serving two-star general to head this wing, he added.

The minister noted that paramilitary and civil armed forces including the Frontier Corps, Rangers, Pakistan Coast Guard, Gilgit-Baltistan Scouts and newly established Federal Constabulary that fall under the administrative control of his ministry were involved in counterterrorism and counter-insurgency operations across Pakistan.

“There is a need for smooth coordination of the civil armed forces department with all stakeholders to improve delivery, efficiency, and end the pendency,” he said, explaining that several options were being considered including the appointment of a retired or serving major general to head this department.

He made it clear that such an appointee would work under the interior secretary and would have nothing to do with the working of other departments of the ministry, which deal with internal security, immigration and anti-corruption.

He said that the necessity of a federal force had arisen, which paved the way for the conversion of the Frontier Constabulary into a nationwide ‘Federal Constabu­lary’. He assured that the decision would have no impact on the personnel already serving in the force.

Published in Dawn, July 19th, 2025