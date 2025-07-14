FC upgraded to status of federal force

• President promulgates ordinance, empowering govt to transform Frontier Constabulary to meet ‘diverse security needs’

• Legislation says shift necessitated by ‘changing dynamics of national security’; allows for countrywide deployment of Federal Constabulary

• Force to have dedicated division for special protection and riot control

ISLAMABAD: President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday promulgated an ordinance empowering the federal government to transform the Frontier Constabulary (FC), a border security force, into the Federal Constabulary to maintain law and order, supplement the law enforcement agencies, and address the diverse security needs in a coordinated manner.

Soon after the promulgation of the ordinance, the Law and Justice Division issued an official notification to this effect. According to the ordinance, the Frontier Consta­bulary was originally established to maintain law and order in frontier and border areas, ensuring the security of these critical regions, and preserving public peace in remote territories.

However, the changing dynamics of national security, the increasing frequency of emergencies, natural disasters, civil unrest, and other emerging threats necessitated a more adaptable and versatile force to respond to such challenges.

“As the Senate and the National Assembly are not in session and the President of the Islamic Repu­blic of Pakistan is satisfied that circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate act­ion,” the ordinance said. The ordi­nance called the Frontier Cons­tabulary (Re-organization) Ordi­nance, 2025, came into force at once.

A former interior secretary told Dawn that the ordinance gave complete and legitimate authority to the federal government to use FC across the country and for any purpose, in the name of security.

He said the Frontier Consta­bulary was first deployed in Kara­chi about 25 years ago and then it was used in the federal capital. Later, it was deployed in Gilgit-Baltistan for the protection of the China-Pakistan Economic Corri­dor (CPEC) and major dam projects.

Before this ordinance, the use of force by the government for VIP security often attracted criticism, but now, under the name of protecting “escort”, the force can be freely used for the personal security of the elite.

The ordinance said that the force would be headed by an inspector general to be appointed by the federal government. The FC, it said, be used as a reserve force, to perform specialised duties in aid of the Islamabad Capital Territory Police, provincial police forces, and other security and law enforcement forces and agencies.

The Federal Constabulary shall be under the overall command of the inspector general, who shall be assisted by additional inspectors general, deputy inspectors general, and assistant inspectors general and such other officers of the Police Service of Pakistan (PSP), as may be appointed in the prescribed manner. It shall comprise two divisions, namely the Security Division and the Federal Reserve Division.

The structure of the Federal Constabulary shall comprise wings, companies and platoons, commanded by officers of the rank of superintendent of police, assistant superintendent of police, or deputy superintendent of police, inspector, sub-inspector, and assistant sub-inspector, respectively.

The FC’s Security Division shall comprise the existing strength of the Frontier Constabulary and shall consist exclusively of the personnel appointed through the traditional system as prescribed by regulations.

There shall be a dedicated division for anti-riot and special protection in the Federal Constabulary called the Federal Reserve Division. The Federal Constabulary shall have the powers as enshrined in the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (Act V of 1898), Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 (XXVII of 1997), the Police Order, 2002 (Chief Executive’s Order No. 22 of 2002) and any other law for the time being in force.

Shifting all powers

In addition to such powers, the federal government may, by general or special order, confer or impose upon any member of the Federal Constabulary any of the powers or duties conferred or imposed on a police officer of any class or grade by any enactment for the time being in force.

The ordinance also shifts all powers and assets of the Frontier Constabulary to the Federal Constabulary, as it said: “Notwithstanding anything contained in any other law for the time being in force all members and employees of the Frontier Constabulary serving in the defunct Frontier Constabulary immediately before the commencement of this ordinance, immediately after the commencement of this ordinance shall stands transferred to the Federal Constabulary reconstituted under this ordinance on same terms and conditions as applicable to them before commencement of this ordinance.”

“All assets and liabilities of the Frontier Constabulary, of whatever nature and wherever situated, shall, upon commencement of the Federal Constabulary Ordinance stand transferred to and vest in the Federal Constabulary,” it added.

“All rules, regulations, notifications, and orders made or issued under the Frontier Constabulary Act, 1915, insofar as they are not inconsistent with the provisions of the Federal Constabulary Ordinance, shall be deemed to have been made or issued under the corresponding provisions of the Federal Constabulary,” the ordinance said.

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2025