E-Paper | July 18, 2025

Pakistan records annual current account surplus of $2.1bn: State Bank

Tahir Sherani Published July 18, 2025 Updated July 18, 2025 08:33pm

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday announced that Pakistan recorded a current account surplus of $2.1 billion during the current fiscal year.

Due to the widening trade gap and higher external debt servicing, the country posted a current account deficit of $103 million in May compared to a $47m surplus in the preceding month and $1.2bn in March.

According to SBP data, the current account saw a surplus of $2.1bn, compared to a deficit of $2.1bn during the previous fiscal year.

Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad highlighted the developments in a post on X, stating that the surplus was the highest in 22 years.

“[The] country’s current account for June 2025 closes in $328m surplus, taking full-year surplus to over $2.1bn,” he wrote.

Schehzad added that remittances surged by 27 per cent year-on-year to reach a “historic” $38bn.

He added that in the current fiscal year, textile exports increased by 7.4pc year-on-year to $17.9bn, while IT (information technology) and IT-enabled services exports climbed to $4.6bn — a year-on-year increase of 44pc.

“Last, but not the least, [the] Pakistan Equities Market (KSE-100) crossed 140,000 points, making a historic mark in its history, with market value crossing Rs 16.8 trillion (close to $60bn),” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed gratitude for the current account surplus, calling it “very welcome”.

“Foreign exchange reserves have exceeded $19bn due to government measures,” he was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.

“The main reason for the stability in current account surplus is a significant increase in remittances and exports,” he added. “Improving financial and economic indicators show that the country’s economy is on the path of stability.”

Commending his team, the PM said that the government is taking priority steps to provide a business and investment-friendly environment in the country, according to the statement.

