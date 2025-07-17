Floods trigger ‘emergency’ in parts of Punjab as rains claim dozens of lives in past 24 hours

A state of emergency was declared in several districts of Punjab on Thursday as heavy rains triggered flooding and claimed over 60 lives across the province in the past 24 hours, according to rescue officials and local authorities.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) on Monday issued a warning of torrential rains with wind-thundershowers that will last throughout the country till July 17.

Wasa Director General Tayyab Farid said that “rivers have overflowed due to heavy rains in Rawalpindi, Chakwal and surrounding areas,” leading to a flood situation.

According to the spokesperson Punjab Provincial Disaster Management Authority, 63 people have died and 290 were injured due to monsoon rains across the province in the past 24 hours.

“At least 15 were reported dead in Lahore, nine in Faisalabad, five in Sahiwal, three in Pakpattan, and nine in Okara,” said the spokesperson PMDA.

Families of the deceased will receive compensation from the government, spokesperson PMDA said in a statement.

“A rain emergency has been imposed in different areas of Punjab due to unusual torrential rains and a flood situation,” Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz said on X.

CM Maryam added that directives have been issued to keep the public alert through sirens and announcements. She urged the public to cooperate with the local authorities and take safety precautions.

Citizens have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, stay away from power lines and open manholes, said Wasa DG.

Rescue teams are on alert in the field to deal with the emergency, he added.

Meanwhile, PMD issued a flood alert for the Gawalmandi and Kattarian bridges in Rawalpindi as the water level in the Leh Nullah continues to rise.

Subsequently, Director General PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia urged residents of low-lying areas near Leh Nullah to “cooperate with the administration if evacuation becomes necessary”.

In a statement, the PDMA warned that strict action will be taken against those gathering or bathing near Leh Nullah. It also announced a local holiday in Rawalpindi in light of the emergency.

Meanwhile, in Jhelum, rescue operations were underway to evacuate citizens trapped in floodwaters in Dhok Badar, Dhok Shah Arif, Sohawa, Rasoolpur, Chak Muhammad and Bhampar villages, according to Rescue Punjab spokesperson Farooq Ahmed.

Around 57 people have been rescued so far, he said, with more than 50 rescue boats currently involved in the rescue efforts.

He added that rescue teams have been deployed across the province — in Mianwali, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Attock, DG Khan, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur and Layyah.

“Pakistan army personnel and rescue teams are currently rushing the citizens to safe locations,” he said.

Chakwal records 400mm of rain in 10 hours

Punjab’s Chakwal district recorded 400 millimetres of rain overnight due to a cloudburst, triggering flash floods across the city, a statement from Punjab PDMA on Thursday.

According to PDMA, “Chawkwal recorded 400mm of rain in 10 hours, which left many areas flooded.”

DG PDMA said water has begun to recede with the cessation of the downpour, and evacuation efforts are underway to rescue the trapped citizens.

The district administration has been alerted, while the relevant rescue departments, including Wasa, Rescue 1122, and other civil personnel, have been summoned to the field to oversee rescue efforts, according to District Commissioner Chakwal, Quratul Ain Malik.

In light of the situation, relief arrangements have been made in hospitals and public buildings, Malik said.

Meanwhile, DG PDMA added that the district administration was in contact with the military as well in case of additional support.

“The PDMA assured the district administration of support in rescue and relief efforts and is personally overseeing the rescue operation until all citizens are safely evacuated,” Kathia said. “The district administration is continuing to monitor the situation, particularly in low-lying areas.”

District Emergency Operation Centre, including the PDMA Control Room, are on high alert, he said, adding that “helicopters and other rescue resources are also on standby.”

Rains in Mandi Bahauddin leave a child dead, injure 11

Heavy downpour in Mandi Bahauddin left one dead and injured 11 people on Wednesday, as the city recorded 210mm of rainfall.

Shah Hussain, 10, drowned while bathing in the rainwater, while in another incident, two boys — Qasim, 08, and Huzaifa, 06— were electrocuted during the rain.

Nine people were injured after the roofs of three dilapidated houses collapsed at separate locations. Areas in the city, such as College Chowk, Pindi Purani, and Jail Chowk, remained submerged under two to four feet of water.

Authorities in Islamabad on high alert

Amid heavy rains and flooding in the province, authorities in the capital were directed to remain on high alert on the instructions of the chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

A man pushes a car through a flooded street during heavy monsoon rains in Rawalpindi on July 17, 2025. — AFP

“Field teams should provide all possible assistance to citizens in case of an emergency,” he said.

The CDA chairman directed that strict monitoring of all highways, drains and waterways of Islamabad should be ensured.

In case of any emergency, citizens are advised to contact the CDA and district administration on 16 and 1334, respectively.

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) forecasted that heavy rains will continue to lash parts of the country over the next 24 hours, Radio Pakistan reported.

“Various districts in Punjab, including Lahore, Chakwal, Attock, Jhelum, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Narowal, Okara, Kasur, Sheikhupura, and Hafizabad are likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy rain in the next twelve hours,” the report read.

Pakistan experiences monsoon rainfall from June to September every year. The heavy rains also trigger deadly floods, landslides and displacement, particularly in vulnerable, poorly drained, or densely populated areas.