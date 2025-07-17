BNP-M seminar seeks release of activists

QUETTA: Various political parties have called for the immediate release of all detained leaders and activists, including Dr Mahrang Baloch and other Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) activists, PTI founding chairman Imran Khan and Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) leader Ali Wazir.

The seminar, hosted by the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) on Tuesday, was attended by leaders and workers from various political parties.

Speaking at the event, participants voiced grave concern over the worsening law and order situation in Balochistan, alleged genocide of the Baloch people, the arrest of female leaders and activists, enforced disappearances, human rights violations and the controversial adoption of the Balochistan Mines and Mineral Act.

BNP-M President Sardar Akhtar Mengal presided over the hours-long seminar.

Political leaders slam human rights violations, call for end to military operations

The speakers criticised the military operations, enforced disappearances and the discovery of mutilated bodies in the province. They denounced the inclusion of political activists in the Fourth Schedule (a terror watch list) and condemned the violation of the sanctity of homes during nighttime raids.

The speakers also denounced the systematic political killings and the installation of “puppet leadership” in both Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The declaration made during the seminar referred to the suppression of national movements through force as a modern form of colonialism that threatens the federation’s integrity.

The seminar also pointed to the denial of democratic space and the promotion of artificial leadership as a strategy to facilitate the exploitation of the region’s natural resources. The amendments to the Balochistan Mines and Minerals Act were described as legislative tools designed to enable the exploitation of Balochistan’s vast mineral wealth.

Political victimisation of Sardar Akhtar Mengal and his family was described as part of a campaign to silence dissent.

The seminar also drew parallels with the deteriorating security situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the former Fata regions, which they said was also rooted in the desire to control local mineral resources under the guise of counterinsurgency.

Published in Dawn, July 17th, 2025