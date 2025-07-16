PM, president discuss PTI protest, KP Senate polls

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met President Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday to discuss the country’s political, security and economic situation, including the upcoming PTI’s protest march on August 5, Senate elections for 11 seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and the possibility of a change in PTI-led regime in the province.

The prime minister was accompanied by senior cabinet members, including Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, and Adviser on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah.

A source privy to the meeting told Dawn that the president and the prime minister agreed that no one will be allowed to harm peace in the country in the name of ‘political rally and sit-in’.

It was decided that PTI protesters will not be allowed to enter the federal capital and will be stopped by any means necessary.

A suggestion also came during the meeting that a specified place away from the central parts of the capital could be allocated for the protest of the main opposition—PTI, which is coming out for its main demand of the release of its jailed founder Imran Khan.

The source said that Presi­dent Zardari, widely regarded for his political acumen despite PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s formal leadership, is known for securing support from non-allied parties during critical political moments.

According to the source, the president assured the prime minister of his cooperation in making efforts to win the maximum number of Senate seats from KP.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission of Pakistan had finally announced the schedule for the long-overdue Senate elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, setting July 21 as the polling date.

The much-delayed but suspenseful exercise will see elections on 11 seats — seven general and two each reserved for women, ulema and technocrats.

Experts believe the outcome will hinge on how PTI-backed and Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-F (JUI-F) members vote. If the opposition remains united and PTI-backed members strictly follow party discipline — with JUI-F support — the ruling coalition may win only one general seat.

However, the scenario would shift dramatically if some PTI members defect and JUI-F strikes a deal with the ruling coalition. In that case, the coalition might bag around five seats, potentially gaining a two-thirds majority in the upper house of Parliament. JUI-F already holds five seats in the Senate.

Currently, the ruling coalition has 54 members in the 96-member Senate — 10 short of the two-thirds majority (64 seats).

Published in Dawn, July 16th, 2025