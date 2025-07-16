Fact check: Ticket prices of ferry service from Gwadar to Gulf countries have not been decided yet

Posts from multiple users on social media platforms since July 9 alleged that a newly announced ferry service set to be launched from Gwadar to Gulf countries costs between Rs25,000 to Rs30,000. However, the maritime ministry said the fares have yet to be decided and the matter is still under negotiation.

On July 1, the Ministry of Maritime Affairs announced an ambitious plan to expand Gwadar Port’s operational capacity by introducing additional shipp­ing lines and launching a ferry service connecting Pak­istan with Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The move is expected to provide an affordable, direct maritime link for passengers and cargo, particularly benefiting expatriate communities and cross-border traders.

On July 9, an online news portal, focused on developments about Kuwait and the Middle East, said in a post on Facebook that the fares of a ferry service between Gwadar and Gulf countries would be Rs25,000 to Rs35,000.

The post was captioned: “Pakistan has announced the imminent launch of a direct luxury ferry service (sea travel) from Gwadar to GCC for 25,000 to 35,000 rupees. The service will be launched for the UAE and Oman, while the service for Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait will be launched later.”

The post gained 17,000 reactions and was reshared 1,300 times.

Notably, the post did not provide a link to any source or news report for the alleged development.

The claim was similarly shared by others on Facebook here and here, on X here, here, here, here and here and on Instagram as well.

The claim was also shared by local news outlet 24 News HD in a YouTube video titled: “Pakistan To Dubai Fare 25 Thousand From Pakistan - Luxury Ferry Service Starts From Gwadar”. The video did not provide the source of the information about the alleged ticket fares was from.

A fact-check was initiated to determine the veracity of the claim to satisfy the public’s request seeking authentication for the claim and a keen interest in developments related to the Middle East.

A keyword search to corroborate the alleged development yielded no news reports regarding the fares of the ferry service. Furthermore, no news reports were found about the operationalisation of the announced ferry service.

Contacted for comment via Dawn correspondent Umaid Ali Hajjana, Muhammad Arshad Chaudhry, the spokesperson of the maritime affairs ministry, said the rumours about the prices were “totally fake and fabricated”. Denying the reports, he said such developments and the issue of ferry ticket prices were at the “initial stages” and still being negotiated, with no decision yet.

Therefore, the fact-check determined that the claim that the ferry service from Gwadar to Gulf countries will cost Rs25,000 to Rs35,000 is false. The spokesperson for the maritime affairs ministry confirmed that no fare prices have been set yet as the matter is still under negotiation.

This fact check was originally published by iVerify Pakistan — a project of CEJ-IBA and UNDP.