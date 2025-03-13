E-Paper | March 13, 2025

Oman offered Gwadar, Karachi ports use for access to Central Asia

Mubarak Zeb Khan Published March 13, 2025 Updated March 13, 2025 09:39am
Commerce Minister Jam Kamal and his Omani counterpart, Qais Al Yousif discuss trade and investment cooperation in Muscat, Oman on March 12, 2025. — PID
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has offered Oman the use of Gwadar and Karachi ports for greater access to emerging markets in Central Asia.

The offer was made during a high-level meeting between Commerce Minister Jam Kamal and his Omani counterpart, Qais Al Yousif in Muscat this week.

An official announcement issued by the commerce ministry in Islamabad said the two sides discussed strategies to enhance bilateral trade and investment. There was also consensus on the need to improve transportation links and to utilise Pakistan as a trade route to Central Asian countries.

The Pakistani delegation highlighted the potential of Gwadar and Karachi ports as vital hubs for regional trade, offering Oman greater access to emerging markets. The meeting focused on sector-specific cooperation in textiles, small and medium enterprises (SMEs), agriculture, food security, and manufacturing.

The two ministers emphasised the importance of industrial collaboration, joint ventures, and agricultural trade to ensure a sustainable supply chain.

Pakistan invited Oman to explore investment opportunities in its industrial and manufacturing sectors.

Commerce Minister Jam Kamal shed light on Pakistan’s industrial expertise and business competitiveness. “Oman can benefit from Pakistan’s expertise, knowhow, and industrial and commercial prowess to achieve the economic diversification goals outlined in Vision 2040, its long-term plan for development and reforms.”

Jam Kamal reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to expanding economic cooperation with Oman.

Qais Al Yousif acknowledged Pakistan’s strategic significance in regional trade, highlighting that “historical ties and geographic proximity render Pakistan the most effective trade route to Central Asian states”.

He expressed Oman’s interest in strengthening its economic partnership with Pakistan and expanding trade and investment opportunities in key sectors.

The two ministers reaffirmed their dedication to working together on economic initiatives, expanding trade, and strengthening investment ties.

The meeting concluded with iteration of a shared vision to explore new opportunities for mutual growth.

The Omani delegation included Saleh Said Misan, Ibtisam Ahmed Al Farougi, Rashid Said Rashdi, Khalid Ali Al Habsi and Suhaib Amir Al Sawafi.

The Pakistani delegation comprised Ambassador Syed Naveed Safdar Bokhari, Ishrat Bhatti and Talha Khan.

Published in Dawn, March 13th, 2025

