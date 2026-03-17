E-Paper | March 17, 2026

KP govt announces three-day Eid holiday

News Desk Published March 17, 2026 Updated March 17, 2026 10:40pm
Worshippers gather to offer a special morning prayer to start the Eidul Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramazan, at the grand Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on April 22, 2023. — AFP/ Fitr
Worshippers gather to offer a special morning prayer to start the Eidul Fitr festival, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramazan, at the grand Faisal Mosque in Islamabad on April 22, 2023. — AFP/ Fitr
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The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government announced on Tuesday a three-day Eid holiday in the province.

A press release issued by the KP government said: “It is notified for general information that March 19, 20 and 21 (Friday, Saturday and Sunday) shall be public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Fitr across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”

The federal government has already declared March 20 and 21 as public holidays for offices on the occasion of Eidul Fitr.

“The prime minister has been pleased to declare March 20 and 21, 2026 (Friday and Saturday) as public holidays on the occasion of Eidul Fitr, both for offices observing five- and six-day work weeks,” a notification issued by the Cabinet Division said on Sunday.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) has forecast that Eidul Fitr is expected to fall on March 21 as the chances of sighting the Shawwal moon on March 19 remain low.

However, the final decision regarding the sighting of the Shawwal moon and Eidul Fitr will be made by the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee.

Suparco noted the Central Ruet-i-Hilal Committee was the “sole competent authority to announce the beginning of Islamic months on credible witness testimonies and verified observations from across the country”.

Earlier, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) also predicted that Ramazan was likely to last 30 days this year and the Shawwal moon was unlikely to be visible on the evening of March 19, thereby Eidul Fitr would likely commence on March 21.

Ahead of Eid, Pakistan Railways has decided to operate four special trains from major stations to various destinations.

Pakistan

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