E-Paper | July 15, 2025

Three injured as forces, terrorists trade fire in South Waziristan

A Correspondent Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 11:20am

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: Three civilians were seriously injured when a fierce exchange of fire broke out between Frontier Corps (FC) personnel, police and unidentified armed assailants late Monday night in the Azam Warsak area of Lower South Waziristan’s Birmal tehsil.

According to district police officials, the crossfire erupted after militants launched a sudden attack on an FC checkpost and a nearby police station using heavy weaponry. During the assault, a mortar shell landed inside the Azam Warsak police station, causing partial damage to the building.

DSP Wana Imranullah confirmed the incident, saying that the attackers, whose identity and affiliation remain unknown, opened fire from an undisclosed location. In response, FC and police personnel retaliated, and the firefight continued for an extended period. The assailants, however, managed to flee under the cover of darkness.

DSP Imranullah further said that one of the mortar shells struck a residential house nearby, leaving three civilians injured.

All three injured were rushed to District Headquarters Hospital, Wana, for immediate medical attention.

According to medical superintendent Dr Jan Mohammad, two of the critically wounded were later referred to Dera Ismail Khan via Rescue 1122 ambulance service, while the third victim is reported to be out of danger.

In the aftermath of the attack, law enforcement agencies launched a search operation in the surrounding areas. Authorities said an investigation has been initiated, and efforts are underway to trace the perpetrators.

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2025

