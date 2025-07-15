E-Paper | July 15, 2025

Tribal chief assassinated in North Waziristan

A Correspondent Published July 15, 2025 Updated July 15, 2025 09:01am

NORTH WAZIRISTAN: Chief of the Dawar tribe of North Waziristan, Malik Muhammad Rehman, was assassinated along with his driver in a gun attack near Miran shah on Monday.

According to witnesses, unknown armed assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on the car of Malik Muhammad Rehman near Pir Kalay village in Miramshah tehsil, killing him and his driver Hafiz Syed Akbar on the spot.

Sources confirmed that this was not the first attempt on Malik Rehman’s life. He had survived two assassination attempts in the past, they added.

The incident triggered a wave of grief and outrage across the area. Local people say the law and order situation in North Waziristan is deteriorating rapidly.

An elder from the Dawar community, Haji Gul Wali Khan, said: “We are lifting dead bodies daily; why have our lives become so cheap? The government and state institutions must bring perpetrators to justice.”

Published in Dawn, July 15th, 2025

