E-Paper | July 14, 2025

Dera admin orders demolition of houses built close to Indus River

The Newspaper's Correspondent Published July 14, 2025 Updated July 14, 2025 11:00am

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: In response to the looming threat of monsoon rains and potential urban and riverine flooding, the district administration has intensified efforts to remove encroachments and obstructions affecting water flow in the Indus River through the Dera city and surrounding areas.

The deputy commissioner is leading the ongoing operations.

During a visit to Thoya Fazil, the deputy commissioner inspected encroachments on the right of way along the irrigation department’s road and directed the departments concerned for their immediate removal.

The district administration also inspected illegal housing schemes built dangerously close to the River Indus, with the encroachments in direct violation of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa River Protection Act, 2014.

Water levels have already reached some residential structures in the affected areas, posing serious threats to life and property. In light of the imminent danger, the administration has issued 24-hour evacuation notices to residents and ordered the demolition of unsafe constructions.

So far, 18 houses have been vacated in a housing society, and one illegal swimming pool has been sealed.

Citizens have been advised to refrain from buying or selling plots or initiating construction activities in unauthorised housing societies located near or within river channels.

A spokesperson for the district administration said: “We are utilising all available resources to safeguard public life and property. Clearing encroachments, cleaning canals and drainage systems, and proactive flood management measures are our top priorities during the monsoon season.”

Published in Dawn, July 14th, 2025

