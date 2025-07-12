Centre’s policies hindering development of Sindh’s energy sector: Murad

KARACHI: Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday expressed concern over federal policies that were “creating major hurdles” in the development of Sindh’s energy sector and said that despite the province’s vast potential to serve as a key contributor to the nation’s energy needs, current federal approaches were obstructing progress on multiple fronts.

Speaking as the chief guest at the Sindh Energy Diversity Conference, Mr Shah described the province as the country’s “energy basket,” endowed with rich reserves of coal, natural gas, wind and solar energy.

However, Mr Shah pointed out that federal policies had created ongoing challenges that hindered energy sector development in the province. He also recounted historical setbacks, including investor reluctance after the 1996 government change and federal opposition to wind power projects in Sindh.

Mr Shah urged the gathering of stakeholders, experts and policymakers to discuss the province’s vast energy resources and the urgent need for sustainable energy solutions.

The event, organised by Energy Update and the Energy Department of the Government of Sindh, highlighted the province’s commitment to harnessing its rich mix of conventional and renewable energy sources to ensure energy security, sustainability and affordability for all citizens.

The chief minister said that over the past six years, 30 million tonnes of coal had been supplied from Thar to Independent Power Producers (IPPs), generating 31 gigawatts of electricity and serving three million homes.

He announced the construction of a 105-kilometre railway line to connect Thar coal to global markets, calling it a game-changing project.

The chief minister emphasised that Sindh was uniquely positioned with an abundance of natural gas and coal reserves, notably Thar coal, which had the potential to meet the country’s electricity needs for decades. “The province is also leading the way in renewable energy initiatives, including the operational wind corridor and several solar energy projects aimed at reducing reliance on fossil fuels and promoting clean energy,” he added.

Mr Shah reaffirmed the government’s vision of collaborating with the public and private sectors to develop robust energy policies, promote investments in hybrid solutions, and ensure that every household in Sindh has access to reliable and affordable electricity.

He highlighted the success of the Nooriabad project, which supplies 100 megawatts of electricity to Karachi.

Published in Dawn, July 12th, 2025