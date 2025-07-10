Russian minister terms Islamabad and Moscow ‘natural allies’, reaffirms bilateral cooperation

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk on Thursday said Pakistan and Russia were “natural allies”, stressing that Russian President Vladimir Putin views Islamabad as an important strategic partner in the areas of economy and energy, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

In recent years, Russia and Pakistan have engaged in strengthening bilateral ties with each other. On June 3, Russian Foreign Min­ister Sergey Lavrov, in a meeting with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Syed Tariq Fatemi, reaffirmed Russia’s desire to expand cooperation with Pakistan.

Moscow’s growing engagement with Islamabad — including defe­nce deals, energy cooperation and regular joint military exercises — reflects a strategic shift to diversify partnerships across the region.

In a high-level meeting with Ambassador Fatemi and the prime minister’s aide on Industries and Production, Haroon Akhtar Khan, in Moscow, the Russian DPM reaffirmed his country’s commitment towards deepening bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

“Characterising Pakistan and Russia as natural allies, [Overchuck] stressed that President Putin considered Pakistan as an important partner in the growth and development of the economy and energy in the region,” the statement said.

“He also highlighted the significance of important connectivity projects between two countries, such as the railway connectivity between Uzbekistan, Pakistan and Russia, and the launching of a pilot cargo train between Pakistan and Russia in August 2025.”

During the meeting, Fatemi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening relations with Russia, stressing that strong links with the country were a top priority.

“Pakistan views Russia as a stabilising factor in the international arena,” he added, according to the statement.

Speaking about the New Steel Mills project in Karachi, SAPM Haroon Akhtar — focal point for the project — said the project carries the legacy of Pakistan’s relations with Russia, hailing it as a “leap forward” for future cooperation and partnership.

On May 13, Pakistan and Russia signed an agreement to establish a new steel plant in Karachi, according to a press release from the Press Information Department (PID).

The two sides reviewed engagement across all areas of mutual interest, including political, trade and economic cooperation, as well as energy, connectivity, industrial and agricultural cooperation.

They also discussed recent geopolitical and regional issues such as the situation in South Asia, Afghanistan, and the Middle East. During the recent Indian aggression against Pakistan in May, Russia had offered to mediate between the two countries.

DPM Overchuk shared that President Putin was in favour of strengthening cooperation with Pakistan across all relevant sectors.

He added that President Putin was looking forward to meeting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in August in the upcoming SCO-Council of Heads of State in Tainjin, China.

In September 2024, Overchuk visited Pakistan, where he met with his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar. The two signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) formalising Pakistan and Russia’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.