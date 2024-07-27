E-Paper | July 27, 2024

Pakistan Steel Mills is a piece of scrap, NA panel told

Kalbe Ali Published July 27, 2024 Updated July 27, 2024 10:21am

ISLAMABAD: The Na­­tional Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production was informed on Friday that Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) is a piece of scrap and its infrastructure is worthless in the current era.

Syed Hafeezuddin, the chairman of the committee, inquired about the future plan of PSM and the total land area of the project.

Briefing about PSM, Industries Secre­t­a­­ry Saif Anjum said the Spe­cial Investment Facili­tation Council (SIFC), headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has already declared PSM as scrap.

The SIFC has noted that it is nearly impossible to revive PSM with the existing infrastructure and outdated technology.

The committee was informed that it has been decided to utilise around 19,000 acres of PSM land for the establishment of special economic zones.

The committee was apprised that two special economic zones spreading over 500 and 700 acres had been established, while around 700 acres of land had been transferred to Sindh province to establish a modern steel mill with the latest technology and infrastructure.

In reply to queries by the committee members, the industries secretary said the ministry had approved gas supply disconnection to PSM on June 30 this year to prevent further burden of around Rs2.5 billion on the national exchequer.

Published in Dawn, July 27th, 2024

Follow Dawn Business on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook for insights on business, finance and tech from Pakistan and across the world.

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Back in parliament
Updated 27 Jul, 2024

Back in parliament

It is ECP's responsibility to set right all the wrongs it committed in the Feb 8 general elections.
Brutal crime
27 Jul, 2024

Brutal crime

No effort has been made to even sensitise police to the gravity of crime involving sexual assaults, let alone train them to properly probe such cases.
Upholding rights
27 Jul, 2024

Upholding rights

Sanctity of rights bodies, such as the HRCP, should be inviolable in a civilised environment.
Judicial constraints
Updated 26 Jul, 2024

Judicial constraints

The fact that it is being prescribed by the legislature will be questioned, given the political context.
Macabre spectacle
26 Jul, 2024

Macabre spectacle

Israel knows that regardless of the party that wins the presidency, America’s ‘ironclad’ support for its genocidal endeavours will continue.