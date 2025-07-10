E-Paper | July 10, 2025

Another 30 samples found positive for polio

Ikram Junaidi Published July 10, 2025 Updated July 10, 2025 07:48am

ISLAMABAD: Despite ongoing efforts to control and eradicate the poliovirus, the latest survey reveals that out of a total of 102 environmental samples collected across the country, 30 tested positive for the virus while 72 tested negative.

The samples, collected from 69 districts, were tested at the Regional Reference Laboratory for Polio Eradication at the National Institute of Health (NIH), Islamabad.

A breakdown of the results shows that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 23 environmental samples tested negative and four tested positive. In Balochistan, 17 samples tested negative while three tested positive.

Punjab reported 20 negative samples and six positive ones. Sindh had eight samples test negative and 14 positive. In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, one sample each tested negative and positive. In Islamabad, three samples tested negative and two positive.

“A special vaccination campaign is scheduled from July 14 to 18 in Diamer district and three districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, targeting a total of 158,497 children. Additionally, a fractional IPV-OPV campaign will be conducted in seven selected districts of Balochistan from August 4 to 11, aiming to vaccinate approximately six million children,” said an official.

Published in Dawn, July 10th, 2025

