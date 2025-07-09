PM pleased as remittances rise by 26.6pc to hit record $38.3bn in FY25

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his satisfaction on Wednesday as data showed that workers’ remittances increased by 26.6 per cent to hit a record $38.3 billion during the fiscal year 2025 as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The State Bank of Pakistan said remittances reached $38.3bn during July-June 2024-25, as compared to the $30.3bn in remittances received during the same period for FY2023-24.

Similarly, on a year-by-year basis, the workers’ remittances went up by 7.9pc to $3.406bn in June 2025, compared to $3.158bn during the same month last year.

Data showed that Saudi Arabia ($823.2m) and the United Arab Emirates ($717.2m) were the biggest sources of remittance inflows during June 2025, followed by the United Kingdom ($537.6m) and the United States ($281.2m).

A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said the premier was pleased at the development, saying that the government was committed to economic prosperity after bringing economic stability, the Associated Press of Pakistan reported.

“The record surge in remittances reflects expatriate Pakistanis’ valuable contributions and their confidence in the national economy,” he added.

He expressed the opinion that the recent positive economic indicators were a “manifestation of the government’s policies in the right direction”.

Adviser to the Finance Minister Khurram Schehzad termed the record remittances “massive” in a post on X and added that the feat “reflects growing trust of overseas Pakistanis in the economy and policy measures”.

A study published by the Asian Development Bank last year found that Pakistani migrants tend to remit more when economic conditions are improving back home, and when there is a positive association between remittances and domestic economic activity.