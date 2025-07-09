149 arrested for online fraud in raid on factory in Faisalabad

TOBA TEK SINGH: Seized computers and other gadgets being loaded on a trailer. — Dawn

TOBA TEK SINGH: The National Cybercrime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) claimed to have arrested 149 persons, including 48 Chinese and nationals of some other countries, for their alleged involvement in an online fraud, in a raid on a factory at Chak 54-RB, Sirohli, Faisalabad, late on Monday night, in Balochni police station limits.

According to sources, the factory where the raid was conducted is allegedly owned by a former chairman of Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (Fesco) Board of Directors, Malik Tehseen Awan.

The sources say that the arrested persons, including 48 Chinese nationals, allegedly involved in hacking banks’ internet systems and other cybercrimes, had been operating from the factory.

The says that the factory owner, Mr Awan, managed to escape during the NCCIA team’s raid.

The team seized a large number of laptops and other gadgets from the factory and had to use a trailer to transport the case property to their office.

Despite efforts by this scribe, no contact could be made with Mr Awan for his version.

The NCCIA has registered seven FIRs, from serial number 142 to 147, under sections 13, 14 and 16 of Peca, read with sections 109, 419 and 420 of the PPC, on the complaint of seven different persons against 149 arrested persons.

Mr Awan would allegedly lure people to do “online work” through these suspects.

The sources say that the network also deprived people of millions of rupees through Ponzi schemes.

The arrested suspects include 44 men and four women from China, three men and five women from Nigeria, one man and three women from Philippines, one man and one woman from Sri Lanka, six men from Bangladesh, one woman from Zimbabwe, two women from Myanmar and 76 men and two women from Pakistan.

ACTION RECOMMENDED: The Faisalabad DC has recommended departmental action against the medical superintendent (MS) and two female doctors following the death of a child in the Government Teaching Hospital Ghulam Mohammadabad.

The DC has recommended action against the MS and two doctors to the secretary of Punjab Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department in the light of an inquiry that found them guilty of negligence and providing inadequate treatment to a child who later died in the hospital.

The allegations stem from the tragic death of one-and-a-half-year-old Muhammad Yousuf, a resident of Ghulam Mohammad Abad.

The child was reportedly brought to the hospital after he choked on a syrup bottle cap on Feb 19. However, the doctors on duty allegedly kept referring the child’s family to different wards unnecessarily, before finally directing them to the Allied Hospital. The child passed away allegedly because of the delay in treatment.

The bereaved family protested against the hospital administration for negligence.

The child’s uncle, Nadeem Ahmed, lodged a complaint with Faisalabad commissioner, who then directed the DC to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

The DC, retired Capt Nadim Nasir, recorded statements of the affected family and the witnesses, besides reviewing the hospital’s CCTV cameras’ footage.

The inquiry found MS Dr Asif Shehzad, Postgraduate Resident (PGR) Dr Ahda Payam, and Women Medical Officer Dr Momina Sohail guilty.

The DC has recommended departmental proceedings against the accused under the Peeda Act.

