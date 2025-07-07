E-Paper | July 07, 2025

Punjab govt confiscates 18 big cats kept as pets in crackdown after lion attack in Lahore

Reuters Published July 7, 2025 Updated July 7, 2025 05:56pm
Caretakers of a pet lion stand around the cage after it was confiscated during a raid by the Punjab Wildlife Department in Lahore on July 4. — Reuters
Some 18 lions kept illegally as pets have been confiscated in Punjab, authorities said on Monday as they launched a crackdown after one escaped from a house and attacked a woman and two children in Lahore.

The woman suffered scratches and bruises, and the two children, aged five and seven, were hospitalised after the attack last week, but their injuries were not life-threatening, provincial wildlife officials said.

The lion, which was kept without a licence in a house in Lahore, was confiscated and sent to a local safari park, said Mubeen Elahi, Director General of the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department.

The owner was later arrested, police said.

Keeping exotic animals as pets has been fueled by social media, with owners often showing off their animals online as status symbols.

“According to the new regulations for keeping big cats, no individual is allowed to keep a lion without a licence, without adhering to the required cage size and without following other standard operating procedures,” Elahi said, adding that the punishment is up to seven years in jail.

“As well as confiscating the 18 animals, the department raided 38 lion and tiger breeding farms and arrested eight people for violating the rules,” he said, adding that all farms will be inspected by the end of this week. “There are 584 lions and tigers in homes and breeding farms in Punjab.”

“I know plenty of people who keep big cats as pets,” said Qaim Ali, 30, who himself had a lion but sold it after it attacked his nephew. “Most of them are not interested in breeding but keep them as a symbol of power and influence in society.”

The department on Saturday arrested five individuals and seized 13 lions after launching a crackdown against people illegally keeping the big cats without a licence.

A press release issued by the provincial government said that the wildlife department launched a “major province-wide crackdown” on the special directives of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz against those keeping lions without a licence.

“This operation is being carried out under a zero-tolerance policy and has already led to significant progress,” the press release said, adding that authorities conducted inspections of 22 locations across the province.

