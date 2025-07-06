Ashura processions underway across country amid tight security

Yaum-i-Ashura processions commenced across the country on Sunday amid tight security, police said.

Yaum-i-Ashura is observed every year on Muharram 10 with solemnity to pay homage to Imam Husain — the grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) — and other martyrs of Karbala.

Earlier in the week, Karachi Traffic Police issued a traffic plan for Muharram 8 to 10, outlining the procession routes as well as alternative traffic flows.

Stringent security measures are being taken across the country, such as army deployment as well as a crackdown on sectarian content and hate mongers, ahead of Ashura (Muharram 10), being observed today.

In Karachi, the Ashura majlis commenced at Nishtar Park at around 8:30am, according to an alert from the police. “The number of participants is approximately 3500 to 4000 and it is being led by Shahenshah Hussain Naqvi.”

Traffic has been closed from main Numaish to MA Jinnah Road up to Kharadar Husseinia Irania Imam Bargah, with the exception of Bab-e-Urdu Chowk, Karachi traffic police said in a post on X.

A total of 7,004 police personnel are present for surveillance and security for the main procession.

Additionally, 733 NGOs, as well as senior officers of Karachi Police, and 6,271 head constables and constables are performing duty today. Expert police snipers have also been deployed alongside the main procession.

“Traffic police officers and personnel have been deployed to maintain traffic flow on the main procession routes and crossings, including alternative traffic routes arranged for the 10th Muharram procession, so as to keep the traffic flowing by keeping the public safe from any inconvenience,” said a statement from the office of Karachi’s additional inspector general of police.

“Karachi Police is providing complete security to the mourners participating in the 10th Muharram processions.”

The statement urged the public to keep an eye on their surroundings and immediately inform the police on Madadgar 15 of any suspicious or unusual situation.

Pots of Haleem were cooked at Sindh Governor House niaz distribution and distributed among the people on the instructions of Governor Kamran Tessori.

In Multan, 225 majlis and 283 processions have commenced across the city, according to commissioner Aamir Kareem Khan. More than 5,000 police personnel are providing security, and 12 vigilance teams have also been formed for monitoring.

The processions are expected to conclude at Haram Gate, where mourners will offer asr prayers.

“Special reserves are in place to deal with any kind of emergency that may arise,” said a statement from the Multan police. “In addition to rooftop duty, police personnel in white uniforms are also present on procession routes for surveillance.”

CCTV cameras have been installed at more than 180 places across Multan and are strictly monitoring the processions and gatherings , according to Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu.

“Law and order across the province is being monitored from the central control room of the Home Department,” Multan City Police Officer (CPO) Sadiq Ali Dogar said.

Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 put in place several measures, including 600 rescue personnel, 15 fire tenders, 30 ambulances, 93 motorbike ambulances, and two special vehicles deployed in Multan’s Shujaabad tehsil and Jalalpur Pirwala.

Rescue personnel are providing medical cover at designated locations across Multan. — Imran Gabol

Similar arrangements have been made across Punjab on the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, with more than 12,000 rescuers deployed for Ashura and routine rescue operations, according to Emergency Services Secretary Dr Rizwan Naseer.

“Across Punjab, 815 ambulances, 2,166 motorbikes, and 316 fire and rescue emergency vehicles have been deployed,” he said.

Meanwhile in Lahore, 55 emergency ambulances, 300 rescue motorbikes, 44 fire and rescue and specialised emergency vehicles have been deployed, as well as 1,350 rescuers deployed.

In Islamabad, over 4,000 police officers and personnel were deployed to ensure the safety of 12 processions and 48 religious gatherings scheduled for the day.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi is personally monitoring all security arrangements across the federal capital and supervising operations on the ground, according to the Associated Press of Pakistan.

A total of 57 security checkpoints have been established across Islamabad to secure processions and majalis, and more than 300 traffic officers have been deployed to ensure smooth vehicular flow and assist the public throughout the day.

“All security operations are being monitored through Safe City surveillance, body-worn cameras, drones, as well as both mobile and central control rooms,” IG Rizvi said.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid rich tribute to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and his companions, saying that Ashura gives us a message of sacrifice, truthfulness, sincere determination, and standing up for the truth.

In their separate messages on Yaum-i-Ashura, they urged the nation to uphold the values and principles of fortitude and courage demonstrated by the martyrs of Karbala and to exhibit perseverance in the face of trials, state-run Radio Pakistan reported.

President Zardari said that Karbala is a symbol of an eternal struggle against falsehood. “This day is not only an unparalleled story of sacrifice, loyalty, and patience but also a bright lamp that shows the path of truth and righteousness in the darkness of every era.”

In his message, PM Shehbaz said: “Karbala teaches us that although the path of truth is difficult, it is the path that leads to the pleasure of Allah Almighty and the satisfaction of hearts and eternal prosperity.”

He said the message of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) is not limited to his time but is a universal message, which even today convinces us that a Muslim stands for the truth, supports the oppressed, and advocates justice in all circumstances.