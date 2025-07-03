E-Paper | July 03, 2025

Man in Karachi held for murdering son over ‘friendship’ with transpersons

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published July 3, 2025 Updated July 3, 2025 10:25am

KARACHI: A 21-year-old man was killed allegedly by his father in Orangi Town on Wednesday, police said.

Iqbal Market SHO Sher Mohammed told Dawn that the police arrested Abdul Ghaffar Khan for killing his son, Ali Khan, with a shovel in Raja Tanveer Colony, Sector 11 ½.

The officer said the father told police that his son had developed a “friendship” with members of the transgender community and used to meet them frequently. He said he had repeatedly warned his son to stay away from the transpersons but he won’t listen.

The father claimed that he initially gave electric shocks to him and later killed him with a shovel. The body was shifted to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The suspect is known to be religiously inclined and showed no remorse over the killing, the SHO said, adding that the police were waiting for medical confirmation regarding the alleged electric shocks.

Published in Dawn, July 3rd, 2025

