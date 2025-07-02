Assistant commissioner among 5 killed in Bajaur blast

At least five people, including an assistant commissioner, were killed and 11 others injured on Wednesday in a bomb explosion in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Bajaur district.

Bajaur District Police Officer Waqas Rafique told Dawn.com that five people, including two policemen and a civilian, were killed in the explosion targeting a government vehicle on Nawagai Road in Siddiqabad railway attack area of Khar tehsil.

“The blast was so intense that the vehicle targeted was completely destroyed,” he said, adding that 11 people were injured in the blast and immediately transported to Khar Hospital for treatment.

The DPO said that security was increased in the area and relief activities were underway.

The deceased include Nawagai Assistant Commissioner Faisal Ismail, Tehsildar Abdul Wakil, Subedar Noor Hakim, and police constable Rashid.

KP Health Adviser Ihtisham Ali strongly condemned the blast and expressed grief over the demise of the assistant commissioner and others in the incident.

He contacted the district health officer and the medical superintendent of District Headquarters Hospital Khar Bajaur and enquired about the well-being of those injured in the attack.

“An emergency has been imposed in Bajaur hospitals and health department staff has been alerted for first aid,” he said.

The health adviser assured the pubic that medical assistance would be provided to the injured.

KP Inspector General of Police (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed sought a report on the blast from the Malakand regional police officer (RPO).

He also ordered to speed up intelligence-based operations against the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) group and directed the Counter-Terrorism Department’s additional inspector general of police to send a special team to Bajaur.

“A special branch is obtaining intelligence related to the incident,” Hameed said, adding that according to initial information, the TTP targeted the assistant commissioner’s vehicle.

Hameed said that teams were formed “to arrest the elements involved in the incident while all necessary evidence is being collected from the spot”, adding that bomb disposal teams were present on site.

Those elements disturbing the country and province’s peace will be strictly dealt with, the KP police chief said.

KP government spokesperson Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif strongly condemned the incident and said the loss of lives was regrettable.

“The KP chief minister has issued orders for an enquiry into the incident and to provide medical facilities to the injured,” Saif said.

“Those who are hostile elements to the country will not be allowed to succeed in their nefarious purposes and will be brought to justice.”

KP Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah also condemned the incident. He directed the district administration and health department to remain on full alert, provide immediate medical assistance to the injured and utilise all available resources to deal with the emergency situation.