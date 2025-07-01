E-Paper | July 01, 2025

Over 14 million people could die from US foreign aid cuts: study

AFP Published July 1, 2025 Updated July 1, 2025 05:39pm
USAID logo and US flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23. — Reuters/File
USAID logo and US flag are seen in this illustration taken April 23. — Reuters/File

More than 14 million of the world’s most vulnerable people, a third of them small children, could die by 2030 because of the Trump administration’s dismantling of US foreign aid, research projected on Tuesday.

The study in the prestigious Lancet journal was published as world and business leaders gather for a United Nations conference in Spain this week, hoping to bolster the reeling aid sector.

The US Agency for International Development (USAID) had provided over 40 per cent of global humanitarian funding until US President Donald Trump returned to the White House in January.

Two weeks later, Trump’s then-close advisor — and the world’s richest man — Elon Musk boasted of having put the agency “through the woodchipper”.

The funding cuts “risk abruptly halting — and even reversing — two decades of progress in health among vulnerable populations”, warned study co-author Davide Rasella, a researcher at the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal).

“For many low- and middle-income countries, the resulting shock would be comparable in scale to a global pandemic or a major armed conflict,” he said in a statement.

Looking back over data from 133 nations, the international team of researchers estimated that USAID funding had prevented 91.8m deaths in developing countries between 2001 and 2021.

That is more than the estimated number of deaths during World War II, history’s deadliest conflict.

HIV, malaria to rise

The researchers also used modelling to project how funding being slashed by 83pc — the figure announced by the US government earlier this year — could affect death rates.

The cuts could lead to more than 14m avoidable deaths by 2030, the projections found.

That number included over 4.5m children under the age of five — or around 700,000 child deaths a year.

For comparison, around 10m soldiers are estimated to have been killed during World War I.

Programmes supported by USAID were linked to a 15pc decrease in deaths from all causes, the researchers determined. For children under five, the drop in deaths was twice as steep, at 32pc.

USAID funding was found to be particularly effective at staving off preventable deaths from disease.

There were 65pc fewer deaths from HIV/AIDS in countries receiving a high level of support compared to those with little or no USAID funding, the study found.

Deaths from malaria and neglected tropical diseases were similarly cut in half.

Study co-author Francisco Saute of Mozambique’s Manhica Health Research Centre said he had seen on the ground how USAID helped fight diseases such as HIV, malaria and tuberculosis.

“Cutting this funding now not only puts lives at risk — it also undermines critical infrastructure that has taken decades to build,” he stressed.

A recently updated tracker run by disease modeller Brooke Nichols at Boston University estimates that nearly 108,000 adults and more than 224,000 children have already died as a result of the US aid cuts.

That works out to 88 deaths every hour, according to the tracker.

‘Time to scale up’

After USAID was gutted, several other major donors, including France, Germany and the UK, followed suit in announcing plans to slash their foreign aid budgets.

These aid reductions, particularly in the European Union, could lead to “even more additional deaths in the coming years”, study co-author Caterina Monti of ISGlobal said.

But the grim projections are based on the current amount of pledged aid, so they could rapidly come down if the situation changes, the researchers emphasised.

Dozens of world leaders are meeting in the Spanish city of Seville this week for the biggest aid conference in a decade.

The United States, however, will not attend.

“Now is the time to scale up, not scale back,” Rasella said. Before its funding was slashed, USAID represented 0.3pc of all US federal spending.

“US citizens contribute about 17 cents per day to USAID, around $64 per year,” said study co-author James Macinko of the University of California, Los Angeles.

“I think most people would support continued USAID funding if they knew just how effective such a small contribution can be to saving millions of lives.”

Trump 2.0
World

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Terrorist threat
Updated 01 Jul, 2025

Terrorist threat

It should be remembered that a recent UN report very clearly stated that Afghan Taliban continue their support for TTP.
PTI in disarray
01 Jul, 2025

PTI in disarray

TIME has not been kind to the PTI and the party paints a sorry picture today. Despite putting up a brave front for...
Solar policy
01 Jul, 2025

Solar policy

PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif has assured the public that his government would never discourage Pakistan’s...
Hague court’s ruling
Updated 30 Jun, 2025

Hague court’s ruling

The country must deploy the best legal and diplomatic minds to defend its water rights.
Equal marriage
30 Jun, 2025

Equal marriage

THE Supreme Court recently issued a verdict advocating equal rights in a marriage. The verdict originated from an...
Cancer drug scandal
30 Jun, 2025

Cancer drug scandal

SHOCKING research by the Bureau of Investigative Journalism has revealed that essential chemotherapy drugs for the...