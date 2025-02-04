USAID freeze calls into question billions in support for poorest countries

Recent report says USAID managed more than $40bn in combined appropriations in 2023, with Afghanistan, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Jordan and Syria among top recipients.

The Trump administration’s attempt to fold the USAID humanitarian agency into the State Department calls into question the future of tens of billions of dollars in financial support to some of the world’s poorest countries.

The United States is the world’s largest provider of official development assistance, according to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

Most of its support is channelled through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), an independent government agency established by Congress in 1961.

What does USAID do?

USAID is by far the largest humanitarian and development arm of the US government, with a workforce of approximately 10,000 people around the world and an annual budget of tens of billions of dollars.

Congress approves USAID’s funding each year. The humanitarian agency then works with Congress and the White House to set its investment priorities, while the State Department provides it with foreign policy guidance.

The money is paid out through grants, contracts and “cooperative agreements”, according to USAID.

In the 2023 fiscal year, USAID managed more than $40 billion in combined appropriations, a recent report from the Congressional Research Service (CRS) noted.

That was more than a third of the overall budget approved for the State Department, foreign operations and related programmes.

Nevertheless, it only represented around 0.7 per cent of the US government’s $6.1 trillion in spending during that period.

Which countries does it support?

USAID had projects in around 130 countries in 2023, the most recent year for which full data was available, according to CRS.

The top three recipients of aid are Ukraine, Ethiopia and Jordan respectively.

The scale of USAID’s funding for Ukraine is significant, with the war-torn European country receiving more than $16bn in macroeconomic support, according to US government data.

In 2023, 70 of the 77 countries the World Bank determined to be low- and lower-middle income countries received USAID assistance, the CRS report noted.

Other top recipients of aid include the Democratic Republic of Congo, Afghanistan, South Sudan, and Syria.

Sajad, 7, who has been displaced by flooding, holds his toy jeep outside his family tent with the weather sheet donated by USAID, while taking refuge on an embankment near Kari Mori, some 32km from Dadu, Sindh on Oct 5, 2010. — Reuters/Akhtar Soomro/File

What does USAID fund?

Close to $17bn in USAID funding in 2023 went to addressing “governance” issues, the CRS said, noting that most of that was destined for Ukraine.

Obligations estimates by sector and region for USAID-managed programme funding in the 2023 fiscal year. — ForeignAssistance.gov, accessed on Oct 10, 2024, and CRS calculations/ screengrab from CRS report

Additionally, around $10.5bn went to addressing humanitarian issues, while $7bn was set aside for health, and around $1.3bn went to agriculture.

USAID also provided direct budgetary support to several countries around the world, including a cash transfer of more than $770 million to the government of Jordan, a key US ally in the Middle East, according to US government data.

Other major programmes funded or managed by USAID in 2023 include $811m for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, and more than $330m in emergency food and nutrition assistance for Afghanistan.

The White House published a statement on Monday highlighting the “waste and abuse” it said existed at USAID, including $1.5 million to “advance diversity equity and inclusion in Serbia’s workplaces and business communities.”

A USAID.gov fact sheet on what appeared to be a programme fitting that description in Serbia had been taken down by Monday evening.

Header image: People hold placards outside the USAID building, after billionaire Elon Musk, who is heading US President Donald Trump’s drive to shrink the federal government, said work is underway to shut down the US foreign aid agency USAID, in Washington, US on Feb 3, 2025. — Reuters/Kent Nishimura