OIC demands Israel end its aggression towards Iran

ISTANBUL: Foreign ministers from Muslim countries on Sunday urged Israel to end its aggression towards Iran, without mentioning the US strikes on the Islamic republic’s nuclear sites.

Ministers from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) “condemn firmly the aggression of Israel against the Islamic Republic of Iran, stress the urgent need to stop Israeli attacks and their great concern regarding this dangerous escalation”, said a statement, issued after the end of a summit in Istanbul this weekend.

It made no direct reference to the US bombardment of Iran’s key nuclear facilities early on Sunday, after President Donald Trump decided to join Israel’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear programme.

But the OIC did denounce the “destabilisation policies of Israel in the region and its recent attacks on Iran, Syria, and Lebanon, constituting a flagrant violation of sovereignty and security of these countries and international law”.

Omits mention of US strikes on nuclear facilities; Dar wants Israel held accountable, says it has become a threat to the region

Attending the OIC meeting, Iran’s top diplomat Abbas Araghchi said on Sunday morning that the United States and Israel had “breached a major red line”.

Tehran would hit back at the American attack “by all means necessary”, he added.

Founded in 1969, the 57-member OIC sees its role as protecting the interests of the Muslim world and increasing Muslim solidarity.

Syed Irfan Raza adds from Islamabad: Speaking at the OIC meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar urged the international community to hold Israel accountable for its reckless aggression against Iran, saying that Tel Aviv has become a threat to the entire region.

“I hope that our meeting today will not only express our unwavering solidarity with the brotherly country of Iran, but will also send a clear message that Israel must be held accountable, and that its reckless aggression cannot be allowed to jeopardise the peace of the entire region,” Mr Dar said.

Pakistan, he said, reiterated its condemnation, in the strongest possible terms, of the unjustified and illegitimate aggression committed by Israel against Iran.

“We stand in solidarity with our brothers and sisters in Iran, and offer our deepest condolences at the loss of numerous lives as a result of targeting of civilian areas by Israel,” Mr Dar said.

He said that Israeli aggression took place at a time when the IAEA was continuing its verification activities in Iran.

“Israel has thus violated the international law, IAEA Statute and several IAEA resolutions by attacking the IAEA safeguarded facilities,” he added.

These attacks, he said, had risked setting a dangerous precedent and posed a grave threat to the safety of populations in the region and around the globe.

He said Pakistan fully supported Iran’s inherent right to self-defence under Article 51 of the UN Charter, in response to the blatant and unprovoked Israeli aggression.

The deputy prime minister said that double standards were on full display when it comes to Israel.

“There is no talk of the rule of law, the rules-based international order or consequences for illegal actions. This impunity must end,” he added.

He said Israeli aggression against Iran was not an isolated event, adding that, it was part of a dangerous and consistent pattern of militarism that Israel has demonstrated across the Middle East.

Published in Dawn, June 23rd, 2025