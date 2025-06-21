E-Paper | June 21, 2025

PM Shehbaz seeks shipping plan to save $4bn

The Newspaper's Staff Reporter Published June 21, 2025 Updated June 21, 2025 09:54am
PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation on Friday.—APP
PRIME Minister Shehbaz Sharif chairs a meeting regarding the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation on Friday.—APP

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday directed the authorities concerned to prepare a business plan for Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC) to save $4 billion through maritime trade.

“Present a business plan for PNSC within two weeks, which should include a strategy to save the annual $4 billion burden on the national exchequer,” PM Shehbaz directed the authorities while presiding over a high-level meeting regarding matters related to the corporation.

The prime minister also directed the authorities to acquire ships on lease to expand the PNSC fleet.

“Due to a reduced number of ships in the PNSC fleet, the country has to spend approximately $4bn annually from the national exchequer on maritime trade.”

The prime minister was informed that PNSC currently possessed 10 ships of various types, with a combined cargo-carrying capacity of 724,643 tonnes.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Minister for Maritime Affairs Junaid Anwar Chaudhry and senior PNSC officials.

Published in Dawn, June 21th, 2025

