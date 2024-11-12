E-Paper | November 12, 2024

Danish shipping giant plans $2bn investment

Amin Ahmed Published November 12, 2024 Updated November 12, 2024 07:55am
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh along with the officers of Ministry of Maritime Affairs in meeting with the senior officials of Danish Shipping Company Maersk Line on November 11. — PID
Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh along with the officers of Ministry of Maritime Affairs in meeting with the senior officials of Danish Shipping Company Maersk Line on November 11. — PID

ISLAMABAD: The Danish international container shipping company — Maersk Line — has pledged to invest $2 billion in Pakistan’s maritime sector, and the government has expressed its willingness to collaborate.

During a meeting with the officials of the shipping giant on Monday, Minister for Maritime Affairs Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh described the investment as a significant achievement for Pakistan’s shipping and logistics industry, underscoring the potential for long-term economic benefits from enhanced cooperation.

The officials of Maersk Line showed complete confidence in the government and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs. They expressed their satisfaction in advance over the investment breakthrough.

Mr Shaikh reassured Maersk officials of full support in facilitating their operations and addressing any challenges.

“We are fully prepared to work with Maersk Line and ensure a smooth and efficient process for their investment,” the minister stated, adding that the terms and conditions of the partnership were being finalised and that Monday’s meeting was invaluable in establishing a clear understanding between the two parties ahead of a formal agreement.

The minister expressed optimism that the collaboration would pave the way for further foreign investment and contribute to the growth of Pakistan’s maritime infrastructure.

APM Terminals

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Monday welcomed APM Terminals’ commitment to invest in Pakistan and assured full support in facilitating the group and providing them with a level-playing and investment-friendly climate.

Published in Dawn, November 12th, 2024

