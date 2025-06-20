E-Paper | June 20, 2025

Punjab govt suspends 5 officials for alleged torture of prisoners at Attock Jail

Imran Gabol Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 05:17pm
Policemen stand guard at the Attock prison post in Attock on August 6, 2023. — FILE/AFP
Policemen stand guard at the Attock prison post in Attock on August 6, 2023. — FILE/AFP

The Punjab Home Department said on Friday that five prison officers were suspended for allegedly being involved in the physical torture of inmates at Attock Jail.

An under-trial prisoner was found dead under mysterious circumstances in the lavatory of the Attock District Jail in April. Prison officials had claimed that the prisoner had taken his own life by hanging himself with a drawstring. The inmate’s body was found by his fellow prisoners hanging from the window of the jail washroom.

An order from the home department, issued a day ago, said Deputy Superintendent Executive Sarmad Hassan, Assistant Superintendent Mushtaq Ahmed, Chief Warden Muhammad Rafiq, Head Warden Zulfiqar and Warden Muhammad Ayub were placed under suspension for 90 days with immediate effect on charges of “inefficiency, negligence and misconduct” under Section 6 of Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act, 2006.

A statement from the home department spokesperson said the five were suspended for “abuse of authority, mismanagement and incompetence” after they were “found involved in torture on a prisoner”.

He said torturing any prisoner was not allowed under prison rules and the home department was implementing a “zero tolerance” policy against violation of laws and abuse of authority.

The statement pointed out that Attock Jail Superintendent Arif Shahbaz had already been removed from his post and transferred to Lahore.

The spokesperson said the home department had issued rules and regulations for the management and administration of all jails across the province, prohibiting the torture of prisoners.

In February, the Senate Functional Committee on Human Rights voiced concerns about the dire conditions in prisons, particularly crowding and prolonged delays in justice for death row inmates.

According to Justice Project Pakistan (JPP), a non-profit organisation based in Lahore that represents the most vulnerable Pakistani prisoners, “police torture is endemic and systematic in Pakistan.”

Research carried out by the JPP shows “torture is accepted as an inevitable part of law enforcement in Pakistan, and perpetrators of torture are granted impunity through a combination of socio-cultural acceptance, lack of independent oversight, widespread powers of arrest and detention, procedural loopholes and ineffective safeguards, including Pakistan’s failure to criminalise torture despite being a signatory of the UN Convention Against Torture.”

Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Power lunch
Updated 20 Jun, 2025

Power lunch

However things develop in the Israel-Iran war, Pakistan must maintain its position, and stand by its neighbouring state.
Refuge denied
20 Jun, 2025

Refuge denied

ON World Refugee Day, it is essential we confront the scale of human displacement, which has now reached...
Income tax rate
20 Jun, 2025

Income tax rate

FINALLY, some clarity. After the confusion created over the applicable rate on the lowest income tax bracket due to...
Brewing catastrophe
Updated 19 Jun, 2025

Brewing catastrophe

If Mr Trump makes the mistake of plunging into the fight on Israel’s behalf, the world will enter very dangerous territory.
Pension bill
19 Jun, 2025

Pension bill

IT is, indeed, a worrying conundrum. The federal government’s annual pension burden now exceeds its fiscal space...
Abandoned Karachi
19 Jun, 2025

Abandoned Karachi

THE explosive mix of decay, institutional apathy and corruption has, once again, placed Karachi among the bottom ...