Inmate dies in Muzaffargarh; family alleges torture, neglect by jail staff

MUZAFFARGARH: The family of a district jail inmate, who died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, alleged that he was tortured and denied treatment by prison authorities, resulting in his death.

As per prison officials, the accused, Yaqoob alias Bhola, was shifted to the district jail about four months ago in a drug-related case.

They claimed he was suffering from diabetes and respiratory issues when he was brought to the jail.

On Monday night, Yaqoob’s condition deteriorated and he was taken to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, but he could not survive, they added.

However, the hospital sources said the inmate was brought dead at the healthcare facility.

After the inmate’s death, his relatives protested at the district headquarters hospital, alleging the deceased had been implicated in a false case of drug peddling and was tortured in custody.

They also alleged that Yaqoob died due to lack of timely medical assistance in the jail, demanding action against the officials concerned.

The inmate’s body was shifted to the DHQ hospital for an autopsy to ascertain the death cause.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2024