DAWN.COM Logo

Today's Paper | April 11, 2024

Inmate dies in Muzaffargarh; family alleges torture, neglect by jail staff

Our Correspondent Published April 10, 2024 Updated April 11, 2024 09:09am

MUZAFFARGARH: The family of a district jail inmate, who died under mysterious circumstances on Tuesday, alleged that he was tortured and denied treatment by prison authorities, resulting in his death.

As per prison officials, the accused, Yaqoob alias Bhola, was shifted to the district jail about four months ago in a drug-related case.

They claimed he was suffering from diabetes and respiratory issues when he was brought to the jail.

On Monday night, Yaqoob’s condition deteriorated and he was taken to the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital, but he could not survive, they added.

However, the hospital sources said the inmate was brought dead at the healthcare facility.

After the inmate’s death, his relatives protested at the district headquarters hospital, alleging the deceased had been implicated in a false case of drug peddling and was tortured in custody.

They also alleged that Yaqoob died due to lack of timely medical assistance in the jail, demanding action against the officials concerned.

The inmate’s body was shifted to the DHQ hospital for an autopsy to ascertain the death cause.

Published in Dawn, April 10th, 2024

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English

Dear visitor, the comments section is undergoing an overhaul and will return soon.

Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Saudi investment
Updated 10 Apr, 2024

Saudi investment

The state has to address barriers that stand in the way of attracting foreign investment, and create a pro-business environment.
Charity for change
Updated 11 Apr, 2024

Charity for change

PAKISTANIS are large-hearted people who empty their pockets at the slightest hint of another’s need. The Stanford...
Walton land allegations
10 Apr, 2024

Walton land allegations

THE allegations of corruption and violation of rules in the sale of Lahore’s Walton airport land by the Civil...
World Bank’s advice
Updated 09 Apr, 2024

World Bank’s advice

The next IMF programme will be far tougher than any other Pakistan has embarked on in the past.
Middle East heat
09 Apr, 2024

Middle East heat

America must communicate to Israel that further provocations, particularly targeting sovereign states, will be unacceptable.
Killing fields
09 Apr, 2024

Killing fields

PERHAPS rankled by the daily flood of grisly news — murders, armed robberies, muggings and kidnappings — and...