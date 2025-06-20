E-Paper | June 20, 2025

Govt spending on education ‘hits new low’

Amin Ahmed Published June 20, 2025 Updated June 20, 2025 09:44am

ISLAMABAD: The government spending on education in Pakistan has fallen to a new low in the past year despite being declared a national emergency with 26 million children — or more than one in three — out of school, one of the highest percentages globally, Save the Children said in a statement on Thursday.

Since the start of the current fiscal year in July 2024 to March 2025, education expenditure fell by 29 per cent. The percentage of GDP spent on education has fallen consisten­tly since 2018 when it was 2pc to 0.8pc, according to the latest Pakistan Economic Survey.

The UN-backed Incheon Declaration recommends that governments allocate 4pc to 6pc of their GDP to education.

The INGO says Pakistan needs urgent investment to get 26m children into school. In 2024, the government said it aimed to increase the education budget to 4pc of GDP by 2029. The government cannot break that promise to Pakistan’s children.“

Save the Children says more than one in three kids out of school

“Children in the poorest areas of Pakistan will be hit the hardest, and these are children who already face enormous hurdles to stay in schools. With these cuts, those hurdles have got even higher, the NGO said.

Children in Pakistan urgently need more funding from international donors to be able to rebuild their communities in a way that withstand future climate shocks. Save the Children is calling on all stakeholders, governments, donors, and civil society organisations to urgently invest in education in Pakistan, especially for marginalised and climate-impacted children.

Education in Pakistan is free and compulsory for all children aged five to 16 but a total of 38pc of school age children are out of school, with more girls than boys not attending classes. In Balochistan, 75pc of girls are missing out on education.

The organisation said that PM Shehbaz Sharif had declared an education emergency in May last year to increase school attendance, with only 60pc of people in the country able to read or write.

As well as missing vital education, being out of school increases the risk of children being forced into work and early marriage. Nearly one in 10 children aged 10 to 14 are working in Pakistan, according to government data from 2021, and an estimated 19m girls are married before their eighteenth birthday — the sixth highest number of child brides globally.

Schools in Pakistan have been affected repeatedly by closures, many driven by climate fueled emergencies such as heatwaves in 2024, which shuttered classrooms for about half of all school age children, and catastrophic flooding in 2022, which disrupted learning for about 2.9m children.

Country Director for Save the Children Pakistan, Khuram Gondal, said: “When a government spends less than one per cent of the GDP on education, it’s not just cutting spending, it is contradicting the prime minister’s commitment to tackling the education emergency in Pakistan and get children into school.

“Education is one of the most powerful tools to break generational poverty — investing in children is investing in Pakistan’s future,” he said.

Published in Dawn, June 20th, 2025

Budget 2025 26
Pakistan

Read more

On DawnNews
Dawn News English
Comments
500 characters
COMMENT MOD POLICY

Latest Stories

dawn images site

Most Popular

01
02
03
04
05
06
07
08
09

Must Read

Opinion

Editorial

Power lunch
Updated 20 Jun, 2025

Power lunch

However things develop in the Israel-Iran war, Pakistan must maintain its position, and stand by its neighbouring state.
Refuge denied
20 Jun, 2025

Refuge denied

ON World Refugee Day, it is essential we confront the scale of human displacement, which has now reached...
Income tax rate
20 Jun, 2025

Income tax rate

FINALLY, some clarity. After the confusion created over the applicable rate on the lowest income tax bracket due to...
Brewing catastrophe
Updated 19 Jun, 2025

Brewing catastrophe

If Mr Trump makes the mistake of plunging into the fight on Israel’s behalf, the world will enter very dangerous territory.
Pension bill
19 Jun, 2025

Pension bill

IT is, indeed, a worrying conundrum. The federal government’s annual pension burden now exceeds its fiscal space...
Abandoned Karachi
19 Jun, 2025

Abandoned Karachi

THE explosive mix of decay, institutional apathy and corruption has, once again, placed Karachi among the bottom ...