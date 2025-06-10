Economic Survey 2024-25: Education spending plummets to 0.8pc of GDP

ISLAMABAD: The cumulative expenditure on education by the federation and the provinces remained merely 0.8 per cent of the Grand Domestic Product (GDP) while the country’s literacy rate was a little above 60 per cent, according to the Economic Survey of Pakistan 2024-25.

The segregated data showed that the literacy rate was 60.6pc, with men at 68pc compared to 52.8pc among women. During the first three quarters of the ongoing financial year, the education-related spending decreased 29.4 per cent, dropping to Rs899.6 billion from Rs1,251.06 billion. The position may increase by June as the expenditure data is only available for July-March, said the survey. The cumulative education expenditures by the federal and provincial governments in FY 2025 were estimated at 0.8pc of the GDP compared to 0.9pc in the health sector.

In the development budget for this financial year, Rs92.1 billion were earmarked for the education sector, including higher education. The Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training implemented 22 projects and programmes related to basic and college education, comprising 17 ongoing and five new initiatives, with a total allocation of Rs20.75 billion. This includes new Daanish school projects in Islamabad, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Balochistan. A budget of Rs5.5 billion had been allocated for these school projects.

“In FY 2023, 168.24 thousand functional primary schools with 506.02 thousand corresponding teachers were recorded in the country. Primary enrolment increased by 3.2 per cent, as the total number of students enroled increased to 24.61 million in FY 2023 compared to 23.85 million in FY 2022. However, it is estimated to increase by around 24.83 million in FY 2024,” the PES’s chapter 10 read.

Literacy rate at 60pc; primary enrolment increased by 3.2pc

The estimated data for enrolment, number of institutions and teachers for FY 2025 was not available; therefore, the estimated data for FY 2024 was considered for analysis, said the survey. It added that July 2025 onwards data would be incorporated in the Statistical Supplement of Pakistan Economic Survey, 2024-25.

“In FY 2023, 39.4 thousand secondary schools were functional, with 733.4 thousand teachers recorded nationwide. Secondary school enrolment increased by 5 per cent nationally, to 4.72 million in FY 2023 against 4.49 million in FY 2022. However, it is estimated to increase further by 3.8 per cent (i.e., from 4.72 million to 4.89 million) during FY 2024,” it added.

It said that enrolment of 0.65 million students in degree colleges is expected during FY 2024, as compared to 0.66 million in FY 2023. A total of 2573 degree colleges were found in FY 2023, with an estimated 2516 degree colleges for FY 2024. It added that the number of teachers in degree colleges was 60.13 thousand in FY 2023 and is projected to be 59.84 thousand in FY 2024.

There were 269 universities, with overall enrolment of students in higher education institutions recorded at 1.94 million in FY 2023, 13pc down compared to the previous year. According to the survey, “The enrolment is expected to increase by 0.8 per cent from 1.94 million in FY 2023 to 1.95 million in FY 2024.”

The survey said that in FY 2024, 4,563 technical and vocational institutes with 51.08 thousand teachers were functional nationally. “The enrolment was recorded at 0.45 million in FY 2023 compared to 0.44 million in FY 2022. However, it is estimated to increase by 1.1 per cent (i.e., from 0.45 million to 0.46 million) in FY 2024,” it added.

Published in Dawn, June 10th, 2025